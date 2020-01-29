The names they are a-changing.
The extremely brief (15 minutes) meeting of the Calvert Board of License Commissioners — the liquor board — dealt with three items. All the requests were unanimously approved.
Kanchan Sharma, who holds a Class A off-sale beer, wine and liquor license for his convenience store on Dares Beach Road at Terrace Drive in Prince Frederick, appeared before the board to get approval of a name/trading as change on the document. Sharma’s attorney, Larry Cumberland, told the board his client was requesting the change — Good Day Market to Dares Beach Market — based on a recommendation from his certified public accountant.
Gordon Abbott, who said he began operating Yo Mamma’s Chicken Wings and Barbecue in Prince Frederick this past October, sought permission to change the location name and trading as to Gordy’s.
The eatery on West Dares Road operates alcohol sales through a Class B on-sale license.
“I was born and raised in Calvert County,” said Abbott, indicating the name “Gordy’s” would be familiar with longtime residents.
The Class B on sale beer, wine and liquor license for Atomic Seafood in Lusby has been conditionally transferred from Donald Gordon to Alexander Donaldson. The restaurant is in the process of being relocated to Town Square Drive.
Donaldson told the board the new location is undergoing the inspection process. A new lease was pending approval this week. Donaldson, who was represented by attorney Nicholas Ferrante, stated he had 15 years of restaurant experience at businesses in Florida, New York and Maryland.
The new Atomic Seafood will have from seven to 10 tables and 10 stools at the bar.
The business will have 10 to 15 employees, all with the necessary certification needed to sell and serve drinks lawfully.
Donaldson stated he has been running Island Hideaway in Solomons “successfully for over five years” and has been through liquor board inspections before.
“You’re on top of the game,” said board member John H. “Jack” Smack in making the motion for approval.
Liquor board chairman Robert Arscott said the license would not be officially issued until all inspections are successfully completed.
