Budget revisions continue to take center stage as the deadline nears for the board of education to present the Superintendent of Schools 2020-2021 budget to the county commissioners.
And that budget became much clearer when the board voted on three measures at its nearly three-hour meeting on Thursday.
“Tough decisions,” Vice President Inez Claggett said in her closing remarks after seeing two of three votes not go in her favor. “I’m not happy with what we decided to go forward with as a board, however, I do understand decisions need to be made. So, I respect those decisions that have been here today, and I will continue to work, not ever giving up.”
The three motions presented were adding teachers at underperforming schools in order to reduce class sizes, adding school counselors at three schools and putting in place talented and gifted teachers.
“If we can think about that and then if we could get there [by agreeing], it would be a package all focused on addressing the concerns that have been presented to us since September,” board member Tracy McGuire said. “The superintendent’s budget, he did prioritize those things, but my understandings of discussions with the school board is that it still needs more. So that’s how I view that. If there was a sense on the board that we would add positions across the county for K-1 teachers then I think it would also be difficult to ask for extra school counselors because again we’re not targeting the needed areas. I find it difficult to ask the county commissioners for significantly more money across the board saying, ‘We have certain problems we’re trying to address here.’”
“I don’t disagree with any of that, and I’ve said this before that it’s a matter of, who are we going to sacrifice in the midst of making all these decisions?” Board member Pamela Cousins asked. “I don’t want to sacrifice anyone, but I think we need to consider what’s in the best interest for the majority of the kids without unintended consequences if we don’t support the targeted with lowering class sizes just for the low performing school population that we speak of.”
On a motion to add an additional six kindergarten and first grade elementary school teachers in an attempt to lower class sizes, the board voted 3-2 in favor of the additional staff.
“There have been arguments ever since I brought up class sizes in my 2010 stint ... and the response from many people was there is no empirical evidence that if we lower class sizes in some of our underperforming schools that it would actually increase performance,” Board member Dawn Balinski said. “If kids are well managed and well behaved, it makes no difference in performance from a class size of 20 or 25. But we’ve been flooded in this room from teachers crying out for help that not only do they need more mental health professionals but more time to work with their students individually.”
Claggett and Cousins, who each pushed for nine teachers, voted against the idea.
“We have to start somewhere, and I don’t feel that a targeted reduction is a good start for CCPS,” Claggett said. “I think that limits the achievements of certain students and expectations of certain students, and I do not want that to be what I say is correct for our system, so if that is the motion, I will not support it.”
As my [Uniserv Director guy Mike Spahr] tells me, I have to say yes [I’m pleased] because it is something,” Calvert Teacher’s Association President Dona Ostenso said. “I can’t deny that [it is something], but here’s my problem with the way they’re doing it. I think that what Pam and Inez wanted was the way to go. We should have started and asked for nine and gone with kindergarten across the board because it lays a foundation for all of our students, including our gifted and talented ones. I liked Inez’s comment about how it’s fair to all of our students low and high because a lot of what you’ve heard about this budget is truly for our low or mental needs or behavioral support. So what Pam and Inez were calling for was the way to go.”
A motion in favor of adding one guidance counselor each to Sunderland and Windy Hill elementary schools and Windy Hill Middle School also passed by a 3-2 vote.
McGuire and President Bill Phelan voted against the idea.
“I guess this is the one I can say I was the most pleased with because I do believe getting those schools an additional counselor is going to help with both the mental health and the behavioral health,” Ostenso said.
There are currently 738 students at Sunderland and 678 at Windy Hill Elementary. An additional counselor would put two at each elementary school and a third at Windy Hill Middle. The state suggests one counselor for every 250 students.
A motion to hire three gifted and talented teachers was shot down by a 3-2 vote with Phelan, McGuire and Balinski not agreeing to the idea.
“I’m very disappointed with that one because one of the things I kept hearing from the people who voted against it is that there wasn’t a plan,” said Ostenso, who added that Crystal Ricks, the county’s coordinator of advanced learning presented such a plan at a board of education meeting earlier this year. “She showed all of the things that were needed and how we would be able to get to the ultimate. It was almost like what Inez said about the smaller classes, that if we don’t start now we’re never going to get anymore. Wwell, [Ricks] talked about how we could get a bit the first year and a little more the second year so for [the board] to sit there and say there wasn’t a plan? I was very baffled by that. That one was so black and white that it upsets me when it’s not viewed that way. We lost the perfect opportunity to start.”
Curry will now increase his budget to include the six additional teachers.
The board is scheduled to present it to the county commissioners on March 24 and will vote on it on March 26.
