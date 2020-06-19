Board of Ed tackles racism, budget and teacher concerns

Racism, the current budget negotiations and an overload of public forum correspondence all took center stage during a virtual board of education meeting held June 12.
Regarding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, board President Bill Phalen lamented the cancelation of many events.
“These days in late April to June have always been the highlight as far as I was concerned of my board experiences because we recognized our students and staff for what a fantastic job they do,” he said, referring to elementary and middle school appreciations, high school graduations and teacher and staff celebrations. “And even though we have simulated the different events, it’s not near as real as shaking the hands of students or high seniors or volunteers. And I love to hear ‘Pomp and Circumstance.’ I love it.”
The board announced a new racism resolution, which was drawn up by board member Pamela Cousins.
“I want to thank Pam for creating this document,” Phalen said. “I think it’s very, very pertinent.”
The board hashed out changes concerning the wording of the 11-paragraph, 377-word document.
Cousins and fellow board member Dawn Balisnki debated the verbiage in the 10th paragraph, which reads, “Whereas, discipline processes to increase racial disparities in discipline and suspension for students of color and marginalized groups shall be eliminated; now, therefore, be it ...”
“The only thing I would say is that if you have ‘discipline processes to increase racial disparities in discipline,’ you’re saying it was done on purpose,” Balinski said, “and I think mostly in our system what we’re dealing with is subconscious bias so subconsciously our discipline process has in the past been increased racial disparity.”
“I disagree with you that everybody has good intentions, but sometimes that’s not the intended outcome,” Cousins responded. “Your bias is not in check, so you’re not well versed in areas that you should be in order for that not to happen.”
Balinski responded by saying, “We’ll agree to disagree.”
In an opening statement in the budget, which is posted online, Superintendent of Schools Daniel Curry writes that “the priorities of the budget includes setting aside funds for salary increases yet to be negotiated, supporting the five priorities of the Strategic Plan, increasing support for schools with more challenging populations and Year 3 of the 3-year plan to provide laptops to each student in grades 3 to 12.”
The biggest chunks of the $226,549,540 budget are earmarked for salaries and wages ($84,844,729), fixed charges ($45,778,298) and special education ($25,316,712).
“I must say that our entire budget going forward is a question because we don’t know what our class sizes will be going forward,” Balinski said, referring to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
More than 59% of the $226,549,540 operating budget is appropriated by the county while the state provides 39.6 %.
“We were advised at an earlier time that the county commissioners said they would fund us only at a level as the funding formula,” Curry said, “so this fund represents the original superintendent’s budget.”
McGuire said to Curry. “Will you talk to [this] board and say, ‘We have about $500,000 in savings, let’s talk about those positions that you all wanted, but we couldn’t do?”
“We can certainly let you know, probably by the July meeting,” Curry answered.
The county also projects the enrollment of an additional 139 students in the fall, the highest total since before 2007.
The county has had extra students the past three years after at least 11 straight years with fewer students.
97 public comments were filed for the meeting, mostly regarding the ongoing contract negotiations, but also covered online learning and COVID-19 concerns.
“I’ve read every single one of them, and I think it’s so unfortunate that this negotiation process has been disheartening, and I’m going to push for a comfortable resolution for everyone,” Balinski said. “I just want the teachers to know they are valued and that that negotiation process can be harrowing at times, and we can bring this to an end, and it’s going to be acceptable to everyone.”
Vice President Inez Claggett said she “would like to thank all those who submitted public comments. It’s encouraging to see the respondents share their thoughts.”
