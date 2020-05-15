Board of Education candidates get their say

After being pushed back, Calvert County residents will finally get a chance to vote June 2 when they get to cast their ballots in the 2020 Presidential Primary election’s board of education race.
The election was initially scheduled to be held April 24 but was pushed back because of the coronavirus.
A total of eight candidates are running in three districts, including five in District 2. A sixth candidate, Kristin Meurrens, recently dropped out of the race.
“Unfortunately, I have made the decision to withdraw from this election,” Meurrens wrote in an email to the Calvert Recorder on May 5. “I wish the best of luck to the other candidates.”
Current Calvert County Board of Education Vice President Inez Claggett is running unopposed in District 3.
Each candidate was asked why they decided to run and what they thought of the current job being done by the superintendent.
District 1
Dawn Balinski
Balinski earned a masters in international business from the University of South Carolina and a masters in French and a bachelor’s in math and French from Auburn (Ala.) University. She moved to Calvert in 1994 and has been active on many boards and commissions, including the Citizens Advisory Committee to the Board of Education, League of Women Voters, Economic Development Commission, American Chestnut Land Trust, Calvert Forestry Board and the Commission for Women.
She served as a member of the board of education from 2010 to 2014 and was re-elected to office for the term of 2016 to 2020.
She is currently the treasurer of the Maryland Forestry Foundation, a nonprofit that manages one of the largest tree-planting operations in the state. Her children graduated from Patuxent High School in 2010 and 2012, and she lives in Lusby.
“I am passionate about the public schools in Calvert County, and I take very seriously the board’s role in helping to move our system forward. There is much work to be done. Every year, we make improvements throughout our system and every year, new challenges appear. This is definitely not a job for the faint of heart,” Balinski said. “The present-day upheaval in our way of life presents an extraordinary opportunity for school systems across the U.S. to deliver education through means outside of the classroom setting. Once we learn by doing in the next few months, I’m hoping that we can parlay that into expanded learning scenarios for all of our students.”
“But, in the meantime, major efforts are underway to ensure that learning can continue to minimize the impact on our students,” she added. “I am proud of the Calvert community who are coming together in so many ways to make sure that no one gets left behind and to support the school system in their efforts to adapt to new realities.”
“Dr. Curry led us through a difficult time when he started in 2014 and did a good job of bringing stability to our system. He orchestrated the effort for our district to look at the big picture, which resulted in the publication of the first strategic plan for Calvert County Public Schools. He created new positions in equity and in advanced learning, setting in motion a culture of striving to reach students at all levels of performance. He is respected among his peers, coming off being awarded [State] Superintendent of the Year and being elected president of the Superintendent’s Association a few years back. Dr. Curry’s vast experience as a superintendent has benefited our district, and I am appreciative of his commitment to and deep involvement in every aspect of Calvert County Public Schools.”
Chad Leo
Leo graduated from Patuxent High School in 2019 and is currently enrolled at Salisbury University, where he is an honors student majoring in political science.
He is also taking online classes through the College of Southern Maryland. He said his occupation is “a mix between [being a] student and being a volunteer recruitment associate.”
He lives in Solomons with his dogs, Beckham and Lovey.
“I am running for the board of education because I feel like it is time for a fresh voice and a new perspective in leadership. Our current school board members have sat idly by for years while school safety has come into question and teacher morale has decreased. During this time, student behavior and classroom management have become atrocious; and inequities between schools have skyrocketed.”
“Recently, we have seen no leadership taken to ensure that learning can continue despite the COVID-19 pandemic. As a graduate of the system, the son of two teachers and the brother of two students in our public schools, I will bring valuable insight to decision making. I am running to fight for our teachers, parents, and students. I am running to fight for my brothers and parents.”
“I think Dr. Curry is doing an atrocious job leading our schools. The first action I would take as a member of the board would be to reaffirm the oversight role that the board of education should play. Unlike my opponent [Dawn Balinski], who signed [Curry’s] contract twice, I would not re-sign his contract. When he laughs in the face of concerned teachers, questions the validity of first-hand accounts, and lets our school system ranking fall six slots during the years of his leadership, I do not think he deserves to be making the same as a congressman and definitely should not be leading our schools.”
District 2
Jerrell Carr
Carr is a graduate of Enid High School in Oklahoma and is a U.S. Army veteran who served in both Desert Storm and Desert Shield. Carr has been a Calvert County resident since he was assigned to the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack U in 1999.
He is now retired from the Maryland State Police but works as a security consultant for the U.S. government.
In his free time, he spends time at his daughter’s competitive equestrian riding competitions, enjoys traveling to the Outer Banks in North Carolina and taking cross country trips on his motorcycle.
He and his wife Erica live in Port Republic with their two daughters, both of whom attend Mutual Elementary School.
“I am running for the Calvert County Board of Education to give teachers and students an advocate to champion for improved safety, community support and educational advancements.”
“In regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, I believe the current superintendent has made wise and necessary choices to continue learning while supporting students, educators, and parents. However, teacher and student safety are still of paramount concern when school returns to a normal state next year.”
Donald Clime
Clime graduated from South River High School in 1989 and earned a bachelor of science from Salisbury University in 1993. He has worked for the Anne Arundel County police and fire departments since 1994. He is currently working as a firefighter and paramedic, where he is an instructor at the training academy. Recently, he developed and delivered an Active Assailant Response program for over 1,000 first responders. He has served two years on the Calvert County Public Schools Citizens Advisory Committee and has volunteered for numerous school activities, including MESA, disc jockey and announcer at athletic events. A resident of the county for the past 20 years, Clime lives in Huntingtown with his wife and three children.
“As a father of three children in the Calvert County School system and the husband of a CCPS teacher, I have decided to run for the board of education to try to improve the quality of education for my children as well as the working environment for my wife and her coworkers. One of the benefits of having children and a spouse in the school system, I am afforded different viewpoints of how the system operates. I see the views of parents as well as students, and from conversations with my wife’s coworkers, I see the challenges and concerns that the teachers have.”
“I feel that the current superintendent is doing an adequate job. Like everyone, I feel that there is always room for professional and personal improvement. Education, like many fields, is a constantly evolving environment.”
“Due to the current need for online home learning, I have had a front-row seat as my house has changed into a virtual classroom and online production studio. While some of the credit should go towards the CCPS administration, the bulk of the credit should go to the amazing teachers that, despite all the challenges put forth, learned several new learning platforms and adapted to meet the diverse needs of our students.”
Dawn Keen
Keen graduated from Calvert High School in 1997 and was a 2001 graduate of Lynchburg College in Virginia. She has been a statistician for the National Agricultural Statistics Service since 2004 and served as editor and webmaster for the Optimist Club of Calvert from 2007 to 2012.
She is currently a member of the Community Advisory Committee. She enjoys gardening, reading, hiking and biking. She and her husband, Clate, have two children and reside in Port Republic.
“I am running for office because I am a parent of children in the community and am genuinely concerned for their future and their safety upon [their] return to school. I began to hear grumblings about the frequency in which students were assaulting teachers and staff, causing physical harm. I was told [the students’] behavior was under control, but [that] has changed, and it was resulting from screens, social media, and bad parenting. Then I realized I am in the PTA to plan meetings for more screens. This was not logically making sense.”
“The study, ‘State Education Trends: Academic Performance and Spending over the Past 40 Years,’ analyzed how billions of increased taxpayer dollars, combined with the number of school employees, nearly doubled since 1970, to produce stagnant or declining academic results. This was almost set to increase 400 times over 10 years, with the vetoed Kirwan plan.”
“Another issue is parental rights. We reserve the right to make choices on behalf of our minor children, based on transparency and facts. Parents are most qualified to make the choice for their own child’s body, mind and health. This right is not reserved for the school nurse or school psychologist, [but by] the parent. Those professionals have the job to provide parents with information, and all of it, including the identity of anyone who physically assaults or threatens physical assault upon them. The use of third-party mediation is something I would seek to bring to our schools for use in disciplinary conferencing.”
“I have done my homework on the issues. I am willing, able and ready to serve. No formula or policy will ever work until we can be open, honest and stop the divisive false comparisons for fiscal returns. Given the chance, I would bring to the board truth, equality, accountability and morality using my first amendment right.”
Camille Miller
Miller graduated from Southern High School in 1999 and later earned a bachelor of arts in economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a master’s in business administration from Loyola University in Baltimore.
She is currently the chief human resources officer for a digital fundraising firm in Washington, D.C., a position she’s held for more than 15 years.
She has lived in Calvert County for most of her life and resides in Huntingtown.
“My initial reason for running for the board of education was because I have a child with autism, and the voice of the special needs community is not represented currently on the board. As a special needs advocate, I can help to make solutions that address all students.”
“Our board needs to be as diverse, knowledgeable and multi-faceted as possible to serve the county well. In short, be small but mighty.”
“As I began to participate with the board, something my opponents have not done, I realized that my other strengths, including conflict resolution, critical thinking, achieving results, etc. would also be of a great service. The board doesn’t do the work per se, but the members need to be informed and agile to produce policies and decisions that are equitable and in consideration of as many angles as possible.”
“I’m running for the board because we need board members who are focused on improving Calvert County Public Schools for students, teachers, and families through collaboration and intentional action, not because of desires to address personal or pursue future political agendas. And I am best suited to do just that.”
“In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, the superintendent and CCPS as a whole is rallying to provide services, food, and resources to the community and its students, and these efforts I support and applaud.”
Antoine White
White graduated from Calvert High School in 1988 and six months later enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He then continued his education in the field of civil engineering.
He is currently a mortgage broker with Universal Mortgage and Finance, Inc. and a high voltage technician with the U. S. Naval Academy.
He has lived in Calvert County for most of his life. During that time, he has served as a coach, referee, mediator, asset development trainer and been a member of several organizations.
“I believe parents deserve a great school system. I believe kids deserve a safe environment in which to learn [and] I believe teachers, administrators, support staff and bus drivers deserve to be valued.”
“My experience has allowed me to develop and sustain solid relationships in all of our 23 public schools as well as the private schools. I believe this [experience] enables me to have a deep understanding of the needs and culture of not only this district but the entire county.”
“Over the past several months. I’ve spent countless hours talking with education professionals and looking at possible solutions. Teachers are on the frontlines.”
“We can all agree that there are some areas that need to be addressed [such as] staffing, behavior, safety for both students and teachers, salaries, communications, transparency and respect are just a few [examples].”
“If ever there was a time when our board of education mattered, I think we all know it’s now. This coming fall our children and schools will face their biggest challenge ever.
District 3
Inez Claggett
Claggett graduated from Southern Senior High School in Anne Arundel County and later earned a bachelor of science in accounting from the University of Delaware (1996) and a master’s of science in financial management from the University of Maryland University College (2012).
The Owings resident is currently a senior legislative budget and policy analyst. “I am running to maintain my seat on the board of education to assist in ensuring an equitable public education is provided to each child in Calvert County, in a safe and supportive environment. I believe in the age-old quote maintaining that “education is the great equalizer.” Twitter: @CalRecMICHAEL