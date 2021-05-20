Tim Hayden, Calvert County government’s finance and budget director, called Tuesday night’s review the “almost final budget” for the next fiscal year.
Hayden told the virtual audience that the county commissioners could still make changes to their proposed fiscal 2022 budget prior to adopting it in June. And, as it turns out, a change was made.
After College of Southern Maryland President Maureen Murphy made a brief second request for the board to consider additional funds for the school, Commissioner Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins (R) made a motion to add nearly $93,000 to the upcoming budget for CSM. Hutchins also requested that county government find a way to offer the regional community college $225,000 in tuition assistance in the form of a scholarship program.
“We believe we can find the funds to cover that program,” said Hayden, who expressed confidence the federal government’s American Rescue Plan could supply the cash for the scholarships.
In March, Murphy had expressed disappointment that the “modest” $92,000 increase was not in county staff’s recommended general fund.
Later, Hutchins opined that the county’s annual allocation to CSM “needs to be codified.” He called the college “a critical piece of infrastructure, economically and academically.”
The original proposal for CSM’s general fund allocation from Calvert in fiscal 2022 was $4.64 million, the same amount as the current fiscal year.
Murphy said back in March the tuition assistance would be a financial boon to over 400 Calvert residents enrolled in classes at the community college.
The county’s proposed operating budget as presented Tuesday evening totals more than $327.4 million, with nearly 44% of expenditures going to Calvert public schools.
Property owners, who have seen significant increases in recent state assessments, will be slightly mollified by a modest reduction in the county’s property tax rate, which will be $0.927 per $100 of assessed value.
Beth Richmond, deputy finance and budget director, noted the upcoming fiscal year budget will provide more operating funds for highway maintenance and technology services. Public safety, with funding for additional sheriff’s deputies and professional medical technicians, is also receiving a funding boost.
“There are 45.5 new [employee positions] in this budget including 32.5 public safety positions,” Richmond stated in a memo to the commissioners.
The sheriff’s office is being allocated an additional $2.8 million, according to the budget summary.
Despite the added funding, the hearing’s second and final public speaker, Col. Dave McDowell, the county’s assistant sheriff, reminded the board the Calvert’s sheriff’s and correctional deputies are paid lower than their counterparts in Charles and St. Mary’s even though they train at the same academy.
The commissioners have indicated they will be trying to negotiate a funding formula for the sheriff’s office during the next budget cycle.
Richmond noted the next budget will include one salary step for all county employees.
“The FY 2022 commissioners general fund budget of $327,440,026 is presented as balanced, with a $212,989 surplus,” Richmond stated, adding that next year’s budget “included the expected peak revenues of the Dominion (now Berkshire Hathaway) payment in lieu of tax agreement.”
With the beginning of fiscal 2022 on July 1, the decline in revenue from the gas plant begins with a $550,000 decrease.
Calvert public schools’ Superintendent Daniel Curry noted the school system has completed salary negotiations with its three employee bargaining groups and has “closed out” back steps in the pay structure. The school system is not creating any new staff positions next school year.
Curry noted the school system’s planned $232.68 million budget will be using fund balance totaling $6.25 million. He again expressed confidence that the student enrollment drop in the current school year attributed to COVID-19 will rebound in the 2021-2022 school year.
“The budget is the hardest thing we do,” said Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance, who encouraged citizens to study the budget summary available on the county government website. “It’s very interesting to see where the money goes.”
The commissioners voted unanimously to leave the budget hearing record open until close of business June 3. Approval of the fiscal 2022 budget is expected on June 8.
