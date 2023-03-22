Molly Sampson, holding the large megalodon tooth she found in the Chesapeake Bay near Calvert Cliffs last Christmas, is recognized at a Calvert commissioners’ meeting. Commissioner Catherine Grasso (R), left, Calvert Marine Museum paleontologist Stephan Godfrey, Molly’s father, Bruce Sampson, marine museum Director Jeff Murray and Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) join the budding paleontologist at Tuesday’s meeting.
Calvert County’s “Highway to Health” program, which was started by the local health department, will be extending its services to the jurisdiction’s three senior centers.
That plan became official Tuesday as the county commissioners voted unanimously to authorize Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) to sign a memorandum of understanding allowing the health department to extend the existing program to the county office on aging’s North Beach, Calvert Pines and Southern Pines centers.
Jennifer Moreland, community resources department director, called the program, which among other things offers access to blood pressure and diabetes screenings, “a positive approach to health, a culture of good health.”
County funds will not be needed to expand the program. According to Edward Sullivan, office on aging division chief, the local health department has secured grant funding for the initiative. Sullivan told the commissioners the grant is for three years.
“Seniors can receive assistance in finding transportation services, locating health classes or identifying physicians without the need to travel to the health department,” Sullivan stated.
Identifying road priorities
The county commissioners reviewed information designed to provide guidance on transportation strategies over the next six years. The board submits transportation priority projects to the Maryland Department of Transportation for its consideration ahead of a planned visit to the county each fall as part of an annual “tour.”
“The tour allows local elected officials and citizens the opportunity to comment and ask questions,” planner Jessicca Gaetano stated in a memo to the commissioners. The department’s “draft capital program is then finalized and submitted with the governor’s budget to the General Assembly in January.”
In the current consolidated transportation program, Calvert County received funding for corridor improvements on Route 231 and a feasibility study for a transit transfer station.
“Regionally, Calvert and St. Mary’s counties received $1 million from the federal omnibus funding legislation for design improvements to Route 4 between Route 235 and the Thomas Johnson Bridge,” Gaetano stated in the memo.
The current local priorities list includes planning and design for the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge, a transit transfer station and additional widening of Route 2/4 in Prince Frederick. The funds for the latter project would be applied to engineering and land acquisition.
Commissioner Michael Hart (R) used the discussion as another opportunity to lament the state’s lack of progress in prioritizing the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge replacement project.
“Maybe your great-great-grandkids will see it,” Hart said of the replacement bridge.
Hance explained the Maryland State Highway Administration “says [the bridge] is structurally sound,” and until the state prioritizes the replacement the federal government will not provide construction funds.
“The project’s not going to move without some federal funding,” said Hance, adding that the estimated cost of a new bridge over the Patuxent River would cost $800 million to $900 million.
Seeker of the tooth
The commissioners presented a proclamation to 10-year-old Molly Sampson, a county resident who discovered a large Megalodon tooth in the waters of the Chesapeake Bay beneath Calvert Cliffs on Christmas Day. A few days later, the Sampson family brought the tooth to Calvert Marine Museum in Solomons.
“This remarkable find has brought joy and excitement not only to Molly and her family but has also gone viral globally after being posted on social media by the Calvert Marine Museum,” said Jeff Murray, the marine museum’s director.
He called it a “once in a lifetime find” and noted many out-of-state residents have sought more information about the facility since the tooth went viral.
Stephan Godfrey, who directs the museum’s paleontology department, said Molly Sampson’s actions are “encouraging people everywhere to pursue their passion.”
In addition to the proclamation, the commissioners presented her with a gift basket.