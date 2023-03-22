Molly and her big tooth

Molly Sampson, holding the large megalodon tooth she found in the Chesapeake Bay near Calvert Cliffs last Christmas, is recognized at a Calvert commissioners’ meeting. Commissioner Catherine Grasso (R), left, Calvert Marine Museum paleontologist Stephan Godfrey, Molly’s father, Bruce Sampson, marine museum Director Jeff Murray and Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) join the budding paleontologist at Tuesday’s meeting.

 CALVERT COUNTY GOVERNMENT PHOTO

Calvert County’s “Highway to Health” program, which was started by the local health department, will be extending its services to the jurisdiction’s three senior centers.

That plan became official Tuesday as the county commissioners voted unanimously to authorize Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) to sign a memorandum of understanding allowing the health department to extend the existing program to the county office on aging’s North Beach, Calvert Pines and Southern Pines centers.


