The estimated savings in general fund contributions is $10,000 less than was estimated in November, but Calvert residents actively serving in the military and nonprofit organizations will reap benefits. That’s the end result of the proposed fee schedule for the county parks and recreation department.
On Tuesday, the Calvert County commissioners gave their unanimous approval to the revised schedule, which will take effect New Year’s Day.
While the current fee schedule includes some discounts, at the behest of two outgoing commissioners — Christopher J. Gadway (R) and Kelly D. McConkey (R) — county government tax revenues will help provide a big break to two groups of residents providing service to the nation and county.
“These increases and new fees are in line with surrounding counties, yet still lower to ensure all Calvert County residents are able to enjoy services and facilities provided,” Shannon Nazzal, parks and recreation director, said. “Additional discounts are also being proposed to provide a discount of 50% off rental fees to Calvert nonprofit organizations.”
“Thank you for incorporating those,” Gadway told Nazzal, regarding the discounts.
McConkey said jokingly to Nazzal, “This will be the last time you’ll be asking me for money.”
“It is estimated that by adjusting fees, the impact will save taxpayers approximately $60,000 annually in general fund contributions to parks and recreation,” Nazzal said.
When she first presented the proposed schedule to the board in November the estimated savings was $70,000.
Annual drivers campaign announced
December’s Yuletide celebrations yield the potential for tragedy due to drunk drivers. For several years, Calvert’s law enforcement agencies, the Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse and Maryland Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office, along with other county government entities, have collaborated to conduct a designated driver campaign.
Deputies and troopers who total the highest number of drunk driving arrests during the year were again recognized.
Saluted at the commissioners’ meeting this year were deputies Brenna Hudson, Ryan Jones, Taylor Strong and Antonio Tavares, along with Cpl. Mark Robshaw of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office; and state troopers Alvin Kelly, Matthew Moorman, Kevin Bauer, Joseph Rutkoski, Mark Whitman and Natasha Rucker of the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack.
Gadway, who presented a proclamation to the community resources department for coordinating the campaign, quipped he was proud to be standing in the hearing room with the officers, although “I do not want to stand next to [them] on the side of the road.”
The commissioner urged anyone who feels they have had too much to drink to “make a phone call” and get a ride home.
Farewells offered
Gadway, McConkey and three-term board member Commissioner Steven R. Weems (R) attended their final session as commissioners. Each was presented a proclamation. All three delivered remarks during commissioners’ reports.
“I hope the next board will be keeping taxes low like we do,” said McConkey, who lost his bid for a second term in the July Republican primary.
Gadway, who lost a close primary race, noted how he pursued the opportunity to serve as a commissioner during the summer of 2021 after incumbent Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins resigned. He earned an appointment to the vacancy by Gov. Larry Hogan (R).
“When you get those opportunities to serve, jump on board,” he urged citizens.
Weems, who opted not to seek a fourth consecutive term, declared, “The journey is a full one. I ask forgiveness for anything I didn’t do for those I serve as county employees.”
As did Gadway and McConkey, Weems thanked the county government staff and his family for the support during his 12 years on the board.
“Steve personifies everything that is good,” declared Commissioner Mike Hart (R), who said he and Weems have known each other since sixth grade.
“I think we’ve done some good things, maybe we haven’t done enough,” said Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R), who along with Hart will join newcomers Todd Ireland, Catherine Grasso and Mark Cox on the next board.
The new board will be sworn in Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 10 a.m. at the College of Southern Maryland's Prince Frederick campus. The ceremony will be live-streamed on the county government YouTube channel.