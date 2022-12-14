Calvert County Commissioners

Calvert County commissioners, front, Steven R. Weems, left, Earl F. "Buddy" Hance and Kelly D. McConkey, and back, Christopher J. Gadway and Mike Hart meet for the final time as a board on Tuesday.

 CALVERT COUNTY GOVERNMENT PHOTO

The estimated savings in general fund contributions is $10,000 less than was estimated in November, but Calvert residents actively serving in the military and nonprofit organizations will reap benefits. That’s the end result of the proposed fee schedule for the county parks and recreation department.

On Tuesday, the Calvert County commissioners gave their unanimous approval to the revised schedule, which will take effect New Year’s Day.


