Calvert Commissioner Mike Hart (R) wanted to make certain that an addendum to Chesapeake Ranch Estates’ sixth special taxing district was a move in the right direction. During a Feb. 23 meeting, the board voted unanimously to approve a request from the department of public works to implement a more efficient funding method for the 63-year-old private community’s infrastructure projects.
According to a memo to the commissioners from Danielle Conrow, department of public works deputy director of engineering and highways, county staff and board members of the Property Owners Association of Chesapeake Ranch Estates Inc. have been working together “to find efficient and viable solutions for performance bonding associated with work completed through the special taxing district.”
“This is obviously a hot-button issue down my way,” said Hart, who grew up, still resides and owns a business in the Lusby area.
The special taxing district involves a levy on Chesapeake Ranch Estates properties of $250 per year. The current taxing district was established in June 2019. The commissioners approved the request for a new special taxing district after a public hearing where residents voiced both support and opposition for the proposal.
The aim of the special taxing district is to use the revenue to furnish, provide and maintain community roads, drainage, lakes, canals and community-wide amenities. County government collects the special tax and disperses it to property owners association leaders.
Conrow stated in her memo that the addendum “provides POACRE the option of substituting a typical performance bond for non-payment of their reimbursement of revenues collected in the event of failure to perform and complete the work. As a result of exercising the option, POACRE will not need to post a performance bond in addition to forward-funding projects and awaiting approval of the reimbursement, allowing them better flexibility for future project planning.”
When Hart requested plainer language to allay any concerns the neighborhood's residents might have, Conrow explained, “POACRE will have the option that rather than post as bond, they can simply not be reimbursed from their own account.”
Conrow explained that without the new option, a contractor performs the work, POACRE funds the project up front and then is reimbursed by the county through the special taxing district fund.
“If they are having to post a bond, they are putting the money up front twice,” Conrow explained. “So this gives more efficiency and gets the work done faster. It only helps.”
“Do we inspect the work?” Commissioners’ President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) asked Conrow.
She explained public works inspects a Chesapeake Ranch Estates infrastructure project “the same way as a typical permit” as opposed to the inspection of a “developer building a new road.”
Chesapeake Ranch Estates is Maryland’s largest subdivision. The bayside community’s roads are not part of the county network but the special taxing district status makes it eligible for disaster recovery funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.