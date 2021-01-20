The push to get a new park opened in Calvert’s northern end highlighted the county commissioners’ Jan. 12 work session on the six-year capital improvement projects in the recreation category.
The total requested by county government staff for recreation resources, natural resources and the Chesapeake Hills Golf Course for fiscal years 2022 through 2027 totals $40.19 million.
Shannon Nazzal, parks and recreation director, revealed some funding strategy tweaks that might ease the county’s economic burden for fiscal 2022 projects, which at the start of the work session were estimated at $14.7 million.
At Breezy Point Park, two projects — replacement of a seawall ($2.12 million) and repair of a jetty (over $1 million) — will be delayed and likely funded by potential grant options and a reimbursement from insurance due to last August’s tropical storm respectively.
Another project, Dominion Energy Park, has $5.5 million in non-county funds, a donation from Dominion. The park is to be located on a parcel in Lusby that Dominion used during its Cove Point liquefaction unit project.
The dilemma with moving the Ward Farm Park project forward appears to be the receipt of significantly less funding than anticipated from the state and which component to prioritize — a roundabout or park restrooms.
Nazzal told the board the state recreation money is provided by the gambling receipts the state collects. The coronavirus has severely impacted Maryland’s gaming industry and Nazzal noted that last quarter the revenue dropped by 90% over the previous quarter. Calvert had been anticipating $1 million from the state for the Ward Farm Park project.
The roundabout project is estimated to cost approximately $2.6 million.
“You’ve got a significant hole for Ward Farm,” Commissioner President Earl “Buddy” Hance (R) said, adding, “bathrooms or roundabouts, what are the people going to want?”
J.R. Cosgrove, public works CIP chief, said, “It isn’t just the roundabout.” Other road improvements to make entrance and exit to the park should be in place before the county opens the park to the public. The current entrance poses sight issues for motorists, said Cosgrove.
“You can’t see when you leave that park,” said Cosgrove. “We don’t want to open a park with an unsafe entrance.”
Cosgrove said DPW had planned to pave Ward Road this year and there are county funds designated for languishing road projects that are planned by the state that could be used for the Ward Farm Park project road component.
Hance had some angst about taking funds from the delayed projects, however, other board members felt Ward Farm Park warranted the priority.
Mark Willis, county administrator, told the board, “You’re heading in the right direction” with the Ward Farm Park project. “The trifecta: fields, restrooms and the roundabout. We have three fields under construction and there will be kids running around those fields. We have to have bathrooms to open that park.”
According to Veronica Atkinson, capital projects coordinator, with the revisions to the fiscal 2022 CIP for recreation projects, Nazzal was able to reduce the original projected budget down to $11.74 million. When grant funding is dropped from the budget, the total is $4.12 million, said Atkinson.
“We have reduced that [fiscal] 2022 year fairly significantly,” said Atkinson.
“I definitely think you are on the right path,” Commissioner Mike Hart (R) told Atkinson. “When budgets are tight you have to think outside the box and that’s what you guys are doing.”
