Calvert County government’s employee of the year is traditionally saluted in a large room filled with coworkers, many of whom are receiving recognition themselves for reaching career milestones. With the ongoing restrictions wrought by COVID-19, that scenario was not possible this year.
Perhaps not coincidentally, a worker who has helped county government endure despite the pandemic was selected as 2020 Employee of the Year.
Stanley D. Harris is a public safety department employee, holding the title of assistant chief of communications.
“Stanley manages one of the most critical and stressful divisions in Calvert County government,” the employee recognition committee noted in the notification of their selection of Harris from a list of 12 previous “employees of the month” from last year. “Emergency communications, also referred to as the control center or 911 dispatch, handles all of Calvert County’s emergency calls.”
In announcing him as the employee of the year during the Feb. 2 meeting of the county commissioners, Lisa Tolomei, the committee’s vice chair, noted that comments received in support of Harris’ nomination cited his assumption of “many roles and responsibilities.”
There was apparently no sheltering in place for Harris during the high-anxiety onset of the coronavirus.
“While the county was teleworking, he came in every day,” Tolomei stated.
Among the projects Harris worked on was the county government’s pricey ($21 million) radio communication project, which aims to enhance coverage interoperability of Calvert’s emergency communications systems. The upgrade has been touted as more reliable with an expanded availability of channels.
Jacqueline Vaughan, Calvert’s public safety director, noted Harris is “deeply involved” in the crucial project. The department director praised Harris for his initiative and ambition, recalling a conversation she had with him in which he told her, “I want your job in the future.”
Vaughan addded, “It’s nice to see employees that want to excel, they want to learn.”
“I’m glad to hear we have people who want to do more, want to reach further,” Commissioner Mike Hart (R) said.
Harris told the board he was “truly honored and “humbled” that his work was recognized by his peers. He added there were 11 other “awesome employees worth this recognition as well.”
Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) lauded Harris for the example he was setting. “For other employees, it gives them guidance that’s so important to government,” Hance said.
A total of 133 Calvert County government employees marked milestone work anniversaries in 2020. they ranged from five years to 35 years.
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews