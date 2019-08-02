An application submitted by the owner of a store in Prince Frederick to modify its existing liquor license ran into some opposition during the July meeting of the Calvert Board of License Commissioners (Liquor Board). Currently, Good Day Market on Dares Beach Road holds a Class A Off Sale Beer and Wine license. Store owner Kanchan Sharma is requesting permission to add liquor to that license.
Sharma’s attorney Mark Davis told the board that the residential area surrounding the store has grown. The store, which was established before Calvert County had zoning, is located near houses and three schools.
“I have real concerns about the citizens around there and the schools,” said board member John H. “Jack” Smack, who asked Sharma if he had petitioned his neighbors about the need to add liquor to the list of items to be purchased at the market before making the license change request. Sharma affirmed that he had not heard any opposition to the proposal. Davis noted that the liquor board agenda item had been advertised in The Calvert Recorder in advance of the meeting.
As it turned out, there was someone in the audience opposed to the application. Retired Calvert County Sheriff’s Office detective Mike Moore, who resides in the area near the store, said when the market opened many years ago, “it was a general store. It never was a liquor store.”
Moore stated a residential area is no place for a liquor store and further noted a bus stop is located at the store. He said on walks through the area adjacent to the store he has found discarded beer cans.
Davis declared Moore’s comments were “totally unfair to the applicant.”
“I’d like to ask Mr. Davis if he’d like a liquor store next to his house,” Moore countered.
The Liquor Board Chairman asked Sharma to “get us 100 signatures” of adults living “within five miles” of the store and the board will reconsider the application at a future meeting. Arscott and Smack were in the process of approving the request when Moore voiced his opposition. The board members agreed to hold up final approval pending the submission of the petition.
Sharma did concede that the store was previously fined for an underage alcohol sale.
“All the more reason we need that petition,” said Arscott.
Taphouse transition
Lawrence W. Van Tassel Jr. was back before the board, this time seeking a Class B On Sale Beer, Wine and Liquor license for a pub he plans to open in the Prince Frederick Shopping Center. Van Tassel’s venture, trading as Taphouse (O’Gannigan LLC), is to be located in the unit formerly housing Calvert Taphouse, which previously had been the Greene Turtle. Previously, Van Tassel and his business partner, Nate Gagnon, had received approval for the transfer of the license held by the owner of Calvert Taphouse, in anticipation of a transaction that would have transferred the ownership of the building.
“The contract didn’t go through,” said Larry Cumberland, Van Tassel’s attorney. “The contract is gone. They are buying nothing from the prior occupant. They’re starting afresh.”
“We’re getting away from the drinking crowd,” said Gagnon, who has several years of experience in the restaurant business, of the planned new establishment. The property will be leased.
“Same landlord, new license,” said Arscott.
The license request was unanimously approved.
Fines for forgetfulness
The board levied fines against eight of 14 businesses summoned to the meeting for not posting renewed licenses at the start of the new fiscal year.
The businesses cited were: 260 BP, Dunkirk ($200); Blue Heron Inn, Solomons ($300); Mexico Restaurant, Huntingtown and North Beach ($100 for each location); Solomons Holiday Inn ($200), Spring Cove Marina, Solomons ($100); Traders, Chesapeake Beach ($100) and Island Hideaway, Solomons ($100). In most cases, the businesses not fined had ceased liquor sales when the oversight was realized.
