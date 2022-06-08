The Calvert County commissioners took another look Tuesday at the impacts of a revised comprehensive plan and the parameters of Calvert’s seven town centers.
The board’s work session with planning and zoning staff zeroed in on issues stemming from expansions in Huntingtown and Prince Frederick plus a proposal to blend Lusby and Solomons into a long, contiguous town center.
“Citizens are not in favor of the proposed phased expansion of the Prince Frederick Town Center,” said Mary Beth Cook, planning and zoning director. “They’ve been very vocal about that.”
The proposal to expand the Prince Frederick Town Center to the west would create the possibility of more homes, a situation that has become even more undesirable with recent revelations that the area’s public sewer system is approaching its capacity limit with an expansion deemed problematic.
“I want to see a majority of phase two to go away,” said Commissioner Christopher J. Gadway (R).
Cook stated the elimination of phase two would be “an approximate 60-day process.” She noted in a memo to the commissioners that the Prince Frederick Master Plan and Zoning Ordinance is being updated by the planning commission and government staff.
“It is possible to amend the comprehensive plan,” Cook stated. “Any proposed amendments would need to follow the process specified in the land use article in the Maryland Annotated Code, including approval of the planning commission and adoption by the board of county commissioners.”
On the issue of Huntingtown’s town center expansion to the east side of Route 2/4, the four commissioners attending Tuesday’s meeting agreed that the 2019 decision needed to be reversed.
“I see no purpose to go across the street,” said Commissioner Mike Hart (R), who voted for the expansion in 2019. Hart explained at the time he was worried about Huntingtown High School — located across the highway from the town center — not being located in a priority funding area. On Tuesday, Hart declared, “We can work around it.”
“I adamantly oppose it. I would like to have it pulled back across Route 4,” said Gadway, who recalled attending the hearing on the comprehensive plan in 2019 and then deciding to run for commissioner after the expansion was passed.
In addition to Hart, the commissioners voting in 2019 for the Huntingtown Town Center expansion were Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins, a Republican who resigned last spring, and Kelly D. McConkey (R), who was absent from Tuesday’s meeting.
McConkey owns property in the expanded town center area and his opting to vote for the inclusion has resulted in a lawsuit and a censure by the county’s ethics commission.
When discussing the Lusby and Solomons town centers, Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) declared he did not “want to see ‘Slusby.’”
Hart, a Lusby resident, concurred, adding the delineation of the two town centers and the community of Dowell were a priority.
“There’s nothing wrong with having a small town,” said Hart. “I don’t want to lose the history of Calvert.”
Cook said consideration of the commissioners’ input on town center expansions would, at the earliest, appear on the planning commission’s agenda in July.
A public hearing would be required before the comprehensive plan could be amended.
Assisted living facility amendment OK’d for work session
The commissioners voted 4-0 to begin the public adoption process that would pave the way for a Solomons area hotel to transition into an assisted living facility. The zoning amendment would permit an assisted living facility in Solomons’ D-1 subdistrict.
According to a memo from Rachel O’Shea, zoning planner, the text amendment would “correct an error” which has the permitted use missing from the county’s zoning ordinance.
“It will be a big asset to the county,” said Hart, who called the plan for converting the Solomons Holiday Inn into an assisted facility “very well thought out.”
