Calvert’s county commissioners and planning commission received an overview from a consultant hired to draft the state-mandated “land preservation parks and recreation plan” during June meetings.
Consultant Art Thatcher of the firm BerryDunn stated that his team visited all of the parks and did an inventory in formulating action plans for the future. The report has been sent to state officials for comment.
“The top goal is improving and enhancing existing Calvert County Parks and Recreation facilities and amenities.”
Thatcher noted that input from small focus groups and a public survey was used to draft the plan.
The most provocative area of the report was one that showed the focus group listed installation of a turf field as a high priority.
“We heard it the most,” said Thatcher, noting that Calvert’s public fields are all natural. “Your fields are being used and they’re being loved to death.”
Observing that sports are now being played all year round, Thatcher said a turf field would “give your grass fields a season off.”
During the presentation to the county commissioners, Shannon Nazzal, Calvert’s parks and recreation director, indicated the cost of installing a turf field was prohibitive, with at the least a $1 million price tag.
Nazzal reported that the park that Dominion is building for the county in Lusby is currently envisioned to have a turf field. That project is currently in the design phase.
“A majority of the communities I work with love it,” Thatcher said of turf fields.
The consultant did note that the 1,013 county residents overall were less enthusiastic about turf fields, as they preferred to use the county’s parks for more passive activities, such as walking and bird-watching.
The county commissioners and planning commission will hold a joint public hearing to consider the adoption of the 2022 land preservation parks and recreation plan.