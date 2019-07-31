The Calvert County commissioners approved a set of new business items July 23, which open the door for the acquisition of fire and rescue apparatus for two of the county’s volunteer fire departments.
The board approved St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad’s request for a $678,000 fire and rescue apparatus grant for the replacement of Engine 72 and North Beach Volunteer Fire Department’s request for a $124,000 apparatus grant for the purchase of a brush truck.
“We go through a pretty rigorous process to inspect those pieces of apparatus to ensure that they are safe and the reason why we are doing this ahead of time is that the life of the apparatus is going to be a little shorter than we anticipated,” Commissioner Earl “Buddy” Hance (R) said. “We don’t just willy-nilly replace apparatus.”
In addition to inspecting the vehicle, Fire-Rescue-EMS Division Chief James W. Richardson said subject matter experts also review the maintenance records, as well and make recommendations to the fire and rescue commission on replacement or deferral.
At St. Leonard, the unit will replace Company 7’s 1999 Pierce Saber engine. The apparatus has 62,867 miles on it and is currently under a service agreement that ends in July 2024. The agreement has a balance of $47,854.20.
“On Engine 72’s apparatus inspection, they found significant rust on the frame rails … the fuel tank, the radiator — it definitely adds up. There was $12,000 in speculated costs to repair what’s there now, not including the frame rail rust,” SLVFD&RS Chief Ricky Weems said, justifying the need to replace the 30-year-old engine.
In order to proceed with the purchase of a replacement engine, the BOCC had to forgive the nearly $48,000 balance in the current agreement and release the security interest.
“Each of these vehicles has an apparatus life expectancy, and Engine 72’s life expectancy anticipated back in the late 1990s was 25 years,” Richardson explained.
Richardson said the life expectancy policy for the engine was changed in 2011 to a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of 25 years.
“That is the reason for the subsequent balance that needs to be forgiven,” Richardson said. “This new engine will have a 20-year life expectancy.”
Company 7 has agreed to a promissory note through which the grant funding would be repaid through service over 20 years. The county will receive a security deed of trust that will complement the promissory note. Commissioners’ Vice President Kelly McConkey (R) asked what will be done with the older apparatus that is being replaced. Weems said Engine 72 will be sold to the highest bidder. However, Company 7 has acquired its first engine that the county purchased in 1986, with the intention of restoring it.
“It’s a piece of St. Leonard history and we’re glad that we acquired it,” Weems said.
Proceeds from the sale of Engine 72 will be applied toward the purchase of the replacement apparatus. A request for the $678,000 new apparatus was included in the FY 2020 capital budget.
“We’re looking to redo the brush truck this year. In the past, we’d been buying regular pickup trucks and slapping tanks on them that were overweight, didn’t need to be there and the maintenance and the wear and tear on the vehicle at 20,000 miles that vehicle should still be in good shape, but it is not,” NBVFD Chief Thomas Mills said.
“We went ahead and built a real wildland firefighting vehicle this time. So we will definitely get the full use of it,” Mills added.
The new unit will replace a 2002 GMC truck with 20,672 miles. The FY 2019 capital budget allocated $124,000 for the purchase of the brush truck. Thomas confirmed with Hance the truck’s actual cost is $175,000, and that Company 1 will put up $50,000 of its own money toward the purchase.
Richardson said the NBVFD’s current brush truck has a 13-year life expectancy, but the truck is 18 years old.
“There’s an example of the inspection committee looking at some apparatus and being able to extend their life significantly,” Richardson said.
Richardson said NBVD is using a “request forproposal” format for the procurement and has agreed to a promissory note through which the grant funding would be repaid through service over 12 years. In order to apply for the grants, both fire and rescue companies had to meet several requirements, to include adopting by resolution formal procurement procedures, procurement committee standards, and contract administration policies. The Chief’s Council, the Fire-Rescue-EMS Association, and the Calvert County Fire & Rescue Commission approved both before the BOCC gave its approval.
