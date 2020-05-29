BOE takes care of business

While much of the focus of the Calvert County Board of Education meeting on May 21 centered on the teacher and educational support professional of the year, the board also discussed calendar changes, a new appointment, a construction request and heard from several citizens during the public forum.
The board of education will meet for the first time in the 2020-21 school year on Aug. 13. It will discuss perfect attendance awards, the appointment of Citizens Advisory Committee members, the approval of the comprehensive maintenance plan, employees of the month and the approval of tuition rates.
And when it meets in August, depending on the COVID-19 situation, instead of its usual 10 a.m. meeting time for daytime meetings, the board will instead meet at 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. for closed sessions. Nighttime meetings will be held at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. for closed meetings.
“It does represent a new plan that the board of education recently discussed,” Superintendent of Schools Daniel Curry said of the new meeting times, which passed unanimously.
The board also appointed Mathew Layton as the supervisor of special education.
According to a bio provided by the board, Layton received earned a bachelor’s degree from Washington Adventist University in 2004 and his master’s from Notre Dame of Maryland University in 2007. He also received a specialist degree from Notre Dame in 2012.
Most recently, Layton was the coordinator of specialized instruction for Baltimore City Public Schools.
“I enjoy the opportunities and challenges presented in the 21st-century education landscape and find great benefit working with teachers and administrators to ensure opportunities to enhance education for each student,” he said in a news release.
Curry said Layton will work out of the district special education office. There are currently three supervisors in special education.
Oak Contracting LLC. of Towson was awarded a bid for construction manager for the replacement of the Beach Elementary School facility and related site improvements.
A total of 11 firms submitted technical proposals to provide preconstruction and construction management services. Four firms were shortlisted for interviews by a selection committee, which utilized a qualifications-based criterion for evaluation.
The construction management services will be implemented in two phases with the preconstruction services phase consisting of cost estimating, value engineering, constructability reviews, development of trade bid packages and a guaranteed maximum price.
The second phase will consist of construction management services after preconstruction services.
The negotiated fee for preconstruction services is $77,500 and will come out of the capital improvement plan fund.
In budget news, $30,800 was reallocated from the teacher subs salary account to the new technology equipment account within the special education category to purchase approximately 25 laptop computers for related service providers and Individualized Education Program clerks. These employees are currently using their personal devices or student laptops.
Also, $330,720 was reallocated in appropriations in the amount of $198,720 from the contracted bus routes account to the miscellaneous contracted services account to help pay for the remaining two years of the Global Positioning System lease.
And $100,000 was reallocated in appropriations from the athletic transportation account and $32,000 from the special education transportation account to the replacement equipment account to purchase two replacement vehicles for the administrators of the transportation department and replace 25 audiovisual recording systems on buses.
The board approved all three motions.
A request was also submitted to approve a pair of textbooks, “Discovering Our Past: A History of the United States, Early Years” for eight grade social studies, and “Focus on Photography.”
A total of seven emails were submitted for an open forum, four of them dealing with the current Calvert Education Association’s ongoing budget negotiations.
The board also announced the employees of the month for the month of May.
They are Emily Alexander (St. Leonard Elementary), Gillian Baird (Plum Point Elementary), Alissa Douglas (Plum Point Middle), Tamara Ealley (Plum Point Middle), Melissa Haynes (Sunderland Elementary), Brenda Higgins (Huntingtown High School), Carolyn Hobbs (Career and Technology Academy), Leslie Irvin (St. Leonard Elementary), Amy Kane (Plum Point Elementary), Kathy Lisko (Career and Technology Academy), Michele Schmidt (Huntingtown High School) and Sally Wolfe (Sunderland Elementary).
