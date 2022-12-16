Four teenage boys from Bowie drove into Calvert County early Thursday to meet with a girl and smoke marijuana, according to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle they were riding in was allegedly taken from the registered owner without her knowledge and was driven by a 16-year male who doesn’t have a valid driver’s license.
The joyride then took a felonious turn when the driver was assaulted and the three passengers stole the Chevrolet, according to charging papers.
As a result of the alleged incident, Geremy McDade Randolph, 18, of Bowie, has been charged with carjacking and assault.
According to documents filed in district court by Calvert sheriff's office Sgt. William Rector, units were dispatched to the Dunkirk BP Gas station at Route 4 and Town Center Boulevard. The driver of the Chevrolet told a dispatcher he stopped at the BP station to get gas when the other three males, including Randolph, assaulted him.
Rector stated, “after a thorough investigation,” he determined Randolph struck the driver in his face “using a closed fist” and had “conspired with these individuals,” both juveniles, “to commit this carjacking.”
In addition to carjacking and second-degree assault, court documents show Randolph was additionally charged with obstructing and hindering, since after he was apprehended by officers he “provided inaccurate information which delayed the investigation,” according to charging documents.
Randolph was arrested and was awaiting a bond review Friday morning.
It was not immediately revealed if anyone other than Randolph will be charged in Calvert or Prince George’s counties.