Calvert County Sheriff's Office in Prince Frederick

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

Four teenage boys from Bowie drove into Calvert County early Thursday to meet with a girl and smoke marijuana, according to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle they were riding in was allegedly taken from the registered owner without her knowledge and was driven by a 16-year male who doesn’t have a valid driver’s license.

The joyride then took a felonious turn when the driver was assaulted and the three passengers stole the Chevrolet, according to charging papers.


