An agreement that took effect in June of 2012 officially ended Saturday, Jan. 16, a decision made by regional Boys and Girls Club officials.
The announcement, made by Mayor Mike Benton at a town council meeting, said the pact among Calvert County, the Town of North Beach and the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Maryland that mandated shared use of the club’s building on Dayton Avenue by the county parks and recreation and the club was lapsing without a renewal.
Benton indicated the club wanted the facility, which includes a gymnasium, exclusively for their activities.
County government parks and recreation programs will no longer be held at the facility, but official Boys and Girls Club activities will continue and likely expand.
Per the agreement, the county had been operating the building as North Beach Recreation Center. A discussion on execution of a new “memorandum of agreement” that would have allowed the county to operate recreation programs at the club through June 11 of this year was removed from the county commissioners’ agenda earlier this month after the session was gaveled to order.
According to a memo to the county commissioners from Shannon Q. Nazzal, county parks and recreation director, “per this agreement, the county is responsible for the majority of custodial services, all window cleaning, all carpet cleaning, 50% of all utilities, all fire system maintenance, all HVAC regular maintenance under $1,500 per unit/per occurrence, maintaining public liability and property damage insurance.”
Nazzal also stated the county was required by the agreement to provide game tables — such as billiards and foosball — and staff and programming for the facility.
In an email to Southern Maryland News, Nazzal stated that the recreation programs