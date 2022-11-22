In March there will be a new person at the helm at CalvertHealth Medical Center.
Last week members of the Prince Frederick hospital’s board of directors announced they unanimously selected Jeremy Bradford as the successor to Dean Teague, who will be retiring in early 2023.
Bradford as served as president of a hospital in Mt. Vernon, Ill., and has more than 20 years of experience in health care leadership. He was named president of SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in March 2019. He had previously worked at a health facility in Florida.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the residents of Calvert County and recognize the importance of high-quality health care in a rural setting,” Bradford said in a press release from the Prince Frederick hospital. “My wife and I fell in love with the area when we came to visit and we are looking forward to settling in and discovering all Calvert has to offer.”
The release stated Bradford and his wife, Ginny, have two school-age children.
“In addition to our state-of-the-art facilities, our physicians, staff, volunteers and the desirability of our community were also key in making this opportunity attractive,” the Rev. David Showers, CalvertHealth board chairman, stated.
Showers stated the nationwide search launched earlier this year when Teague announced his intention to step down yielded several outstanding candidates.
When he announced his plans to retire this past April, Teague said, “The pandemic put things in perspective for me and now it’s time for me to step back and enjoy retirement.”
Teague started as an administrator at what was then known as Calvert Memorial Hospital in 2012 and three years later was tapped to succeed longtime CEO James Xinis.
Back in September, CalvertHealth officials announced the hospital was partnering with Duke Health for the purpose of improving care for local cancer patients.