The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners adopted a recommendation July 23 by the Department of Parks & Recreation to restrict alcohol consumption at Breezy Point Beach & Campground.
The resolution, which will go into effect Aug. 22, will prohibit alcohol in the Breezy Point Beach day-use area, and allow the use of beer and wine at campsites only.
“Holidays are a disaster here, and weekends [as well] when there is minimal police enforcement,” said Jamie Verdin, who has lived in Breezy Point since 2012. Her husband Michael’s family moved there in 1959. “Alcohol is a huge issue as there is no concern for these folks leaving the park drunk.”
Verdin said she believes unmonitored alcohol use has led to fights and belligerent behavior at the beach.
She said it has been a while since she has seen a DUI checkpoint and shared stories of people getting “stone-faced” drunk.
“That park was meant for county residents, but they don’t want to go there anymore,” Verdin said.
The prohibition does not apply to daily and seasonal campers.
Verdin is happy about the BOCC’s decision to prohibit alcohol at the beach and believes that once the alcohol is gone, Breezy Point can become the community beach it was meant to be.
However, she also has concerns about beach patrons lining up on the community’s main thoroughfare hours before the beach opens, blaring music, and even using the restroom in her and her neighbors’ yards while waiting to gain beach entry.
“We were basically prisoners in the community,” Verdin said, referring to being blocked in her own neighborhood.
The BOCC approved the alcohol prohibition measure in an effort to ensure a safe environment for park guests, minimize disturbances to nearby residents, and reduce the strain on county resources.
Communications and Media Relations Director Linda Vassallo said the commissioners are looking to also “improve patron intake processes to alleviate traffic and parking issues” and “address concerns of citizens living adjacent to the site.”
In addition to the alcohol and traffic congestion along Breezy Point Road, citizen concerns include traffic circulation as patrons wait for entry to the park, patrons trespassing or loitering on private property and littering by patrons.
Vassallo reports that actions now underway by park and recreation include the restriction of all patron parking or staging along Breezy Point Road, use of variable message signs to provide patrons advance guidance and additional signage noting no parking, no littering.
Additionally, there will be two entry lanes to help maximize the efficiency of patron intake, as well as the addition of a second point of sale station for admission fee.
There will also be an increased outreach campaign notifying the public of site changes and conditions. Under consideration is possible advance admission ticket sales to control vehicle congestion, according to Vassallo.
There will also be continued assistance from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
Captain David Payne said that sheriff’s deputies do patrol the beach for parks and recreation and that the number of deputies varies.
“On holiday weekends there can be as much as four or five deputies,” Payne said. “Our [DUI] checkpoints are mobile. They move from time to time.”
“We do enforcement as best as we can,” Payne added, noting that the prohibition of alcohol at the beach by the BOCC “that helps us.”
In February, parks and recreation staff presented draft language, for a formal ordinance, to the BOCC that extends the sale of alcohol at Breezy Point Beach and Campground, but would potentially prohibit its use in restrooms, on the beach, on the fishing pier, in the water and in playground areas.
In June, staff considered doubling the park fee for out of county residents, after receiving numerous complaints of county residents not being able to get in because the park is full.
Twitter: @CalRecTAMARA