There are just 20 days left until the board of education presents its superintendent’s budget to the county commissioners.
The board will meet again Thursday morning to hash out changes to the budget before presenting the final product to the commissioners on March 24.
And judging by the board’s recently-added meeting on Monday, there is still plenty left to discuss.
“I definitely think it’s a step in the right direction,” President Bill Phelan said. “We’ve discussed some issues, but we haven’t had this discussion before, and obviously we had to wait until the superintendent’s budget came out and now we’re conjugating everybody and where they stand. There are some wishes; there aren’t any of them I disagree with, but you can’t please everybody, and the money has to be there.”
Calvert Education Association President Dona Ostenso agreed the meeting was a step in the right direction, but worries about the lateness of it all.
“I feel like we’re behind; this is a step we should have had four to six weeks ago, but it is a step,” she said. “But we’re in such a tight [schedule now] because we only have one more meeting like this, and that’s a daytime meeting so the people that were here tonight won’t be there [because they’ll be teaching]. So that’s my concern. If we had one more night-time meeting, I think I’d feel a lot better about where we are now.”
Hotly-contested items continue to consist of hiring more, smaller class sizes and filling more staff positions.
“To get a good read on the budget and where it stands is to read all my [notes from teachers],” board member Dawn Balinski said. “And it’s pretty clear it’s destructive behavior, planning times, smaller class sizes and other things that are just a wonderful wish list. So that’s how I’m approaching looking at our current budget right now. We need to make sure our budget meets the basic needs going forward, and it’s easy to say all these wonderful things we need, but we have to work together to make sure it’s affordable and not bust the budget.”
And it’s clear the board has been frustrated by the lack of applications from candidates in the fields of school psychologists, behavioral specialists and social workers.
“That’s been our problem is that we still have four of five [open positions], and they still haven’t been filled,” Phalen said.
“The one thing I would hope would happen is, and it’s a wish list of mine personally, is that we are able to make sure that certain classes of staff might perhaps have to have their salary levels adjusted higher than the regular population of our teachers because there are salary levels that are out of line with the competition around the county,” Balinski said. “So if we are to solve the classroom problem, we have to make sure we have access to those people that are in the budget [such as] school psychologists, the behavior techs and the social workers. That’s one thing I hope we can solve from a budget standpoint, which is one thing to me that is needed.”
Calvert County Public Schools is accepting employment applications through Tuesday, March 10, for a speech-language pathologist, occupational therapist, school psychologist, school social worker, pupil personnel worker and special education teacher.
Preliminary screening interviews are scheduled for Wednesday, March 25.
Board member Inez Claggett suggested a salary study to determine “if our school system versus others have a disparity to why we cannot attract what other school systems are able to attract and fill their vacancies.”
Phalen responded that he wasn’t opposed to the idea, but that it needed to be implemented as soon as possible.
“I’m certainly not against the study, but my problem is the timing of it,” he said. “It’s something we need in the next few weeks or the next few months, but what concerns me is that we get to August and September, and we still have the number of vacancies we currently have in those areas we’ve had difficulties. It seems to me we need to address the issue sooner rather than later.”
On the subject of classroom sizes, board member Pamela Cousins said that may fill the job vacancy requirement.
“Classroom size may end up attracting the psychologists and social workers because we haven’t in the past, so it’s not something we as a board can solve,” she said. “It’s aspirational, and if we can get some people we need for those classrooms that are lacking resources, but what if we can’t going into the new school year? Then what? What is our Plan B?
“My son is matriculating through the system, not in smaller class sizes, and I personally feel students get less individualized attention when there are fewer students in the classroom,” Claggett said. “And I think that impacts their education. So we need to start somewhere with smaller class sizes.”
And then there’s the matter of bringing the budget before the county commissioners.
“I’ve been on the board a good number of years, and I’ve gone through arguments with the commissioners annually on the budget, and there isn’t a particular year that I can recall where the commissioners said, ‘Oh yes you need X number of dollars more. We’ll gladly give it to you,’” Phalen said. “I don’t want to see us go back to the years of arguing about budgets because we didn’t win them.”
“I’m hoping that our budget meets the basic needs going forward,” Balinski said. “And that you realize that if you; it’s easy to say these wonderful things like [we need] smaller class sizes and other things, but we need to work together and not bust the budget.”
Claggett said the board needs a game plan before its meeting with the commissioners.
“I would say that we need a specific plan for the commissioners and that this is what we plan to do with the extra dollars and have a reasonable budget for what our plan is,” she said. “I don’t want to ask for a pile of money, and we don’t know what to do with it.
The next Board of Education meeting will take place 10 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Calvert County Public Schools building, 1305 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. For more information on available job vacancies or to fill out an application, go to phl.applitrack.com/calvert/onlineapp/default.aspx?Category=Preliminary+Screening+Interviews.
Twitter: @CalRecMICHAEL