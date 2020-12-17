Everything from boats to buildings can be found in Calvert County’s hefty six-year capital improvement plan for public safety.
During a presentation earlier this month on county government staff’s overview of the CIP for fiscal years 2022 to 2027, capital projects analyst Veronica Atkinson reminded the county commissioners that the presenters were seeking prioritization of the proposed projects, specific projects as topics for subsequent work sessions and help in reducing the CIP’s costs.
“I don’t think you will find [savings] in public safety,” Tim Hayden, finance and budget director, said at the Dec. 1 meeting. “Public safety and recreation have seen increases.”
The proposed expenses for the county’s public safety capital projects in fiscal 2022 total $4.35 million.
Administrators of the Calvert County Detention Center are requesting $450,000 in county funds, including money to upgrade the facility’s booking area. “The drive behind that is to get the booking area out of the medical area,” said sheriff’s Capt. Kevin Cross. The total cost of the project is currently estimated at over $11 million, with $50,000 budgeted for the next fiscal year.
“It’s going to be a considerable amount of money to get the old facility up to a modern jail, doing it piecemeal,” said Cross.
Calvert’s detention center was built in 1978 and expanded in 1990. State funding for slightly less than 50% of the project would be available.
The next fiscal year’s spending plan includes the purchase of three emergency medical services vehicles and the rehabilitation of the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department’s Tower Two arial tower. Al Jeffrey of public safety said the tower’s “platform is rusting.”
The total for the EMS vehicles and tower truck rehab is just over $1 million.
A much costlier purchase is slotted for fiscal 2023 when the six-year CIP calls for the budgeting of $1.4 million for the replacement of the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department’s 28-year-old Boat 3.
Jim Richardson, the county’s fire/rescue/EMS division chief, said the replacement vessel is expected to be in the mid-30-foot range and similar to the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department’s new boat.
“Boats are high maintenance items,” Commissioner Earl “Buddy” Hance (R) remarked. Hance asked if every department was going to get a new boat.
Richardson said a “maritime committee” within the local fire service is developing a classification of boats. The larger boats would be in the north and south areas of the county with smaller boats providing service in between.
Jeffrey pointed out that fire boats such as North Beach Boat 1 provide water sources for fighting “inland” fires in a county surrounded by water, but with sporadic fire suppression sources.
Hance requested a work session be held on fire boats.
Commissioner Thomas “Tim” Hutchins (R) asked public safety staff to provide the commissioners with information on Chesapeake Bay boat responders’ territories, specifically an “overlay for the bay” explaining the responsibilities of fire departments on the eastern and western shores.
The largest line item in public safety’s six-year CIP is the $25 million estimated for replacing buildings housing the Solomons and St. Leonard volunteer fire departments.
Kerry Dull, the county’s public works director, said “real estate solutions” have to be found for the projects to move forward.
“For me, it’s the one who solves the real estate issue first gets to go,” Hance said. He noted that the Prince Frederick company “spent 10 years with the real estate issue” before deciding to tear down the existing building and replace it.
Dull said the ongoing Prince Frederick firehouse project is being used to develop specifications on the two pending building projects.
According to the staff data presented to the board, the Solomons project has prior funding for building replacement totaling $1.05 million while St. Leonard’s prior building replacement funding totals $600,000.
Commissioner Vice President Mike Hart (R) indicated support for using the Prince Frederick building plan as a prototype, adding he would like to see both projects completed by fiscal 2024.
