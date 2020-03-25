Budget measure heads to November ballot; Legislature asks for ability to move funds around

A bill that would increase the power of the General Assembly in regard to the budget and decrease the power of the governor is headed to the November ballot.
The General Assembly voted last week to approve SB 1028, a constitutional amendment. It passed 30-15 in the Senate on a party-line vote with all Republicans in opposition and 95-39 in the House with one Democrat voting no. That vote cost her, however.
Del. Geraldine Valentino-Smith (D-Prince George’s) questioned the bill and voted no. Moments later, she was replaced as head of the Spending Affordability Committee, according to Maryland Matters, an online news source. She was replaced by Del. Michael Jackson (D-Calvert, Prince George’s). Calls to Jackson for comment were not returned as of deadline.
Currently, legislators can reduce or eliminate appropriations from the governor’s budget, but cannot increase them. The proposed constitutional amendment would allow them to increase, decrease or add items to the budget. The bill would take effect in Fiscal Year 2024.
Legislation that passed that affects Calvert County includes bills that provide a unified budget for the College of Southern Maryland and permanent funding for the Tri-County Council.
State Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) said that previously, the college had three different budgets for its three campuses, which he called “very cumbersome.” The new law — should it be signed by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) — “will save a lot of time and money,” Ellis said.
The Tri-County Council funding bill establishes $160,000 a year from each county, which now have funding at that level or above now, but the bill makes such permanent, Ellis said. “In previous years, some counties could say they’re not going to fund” at a specific level.
Ellis said he and some colleagues on the “transit caucus” are working on a master plan for transportation in the state.
He noted that the caucus, which consists of 10 or so senators and 40 to 50 delegates — has endorsed Southern Maryland Rapid Transit proposals.
The master plan is a long-term project to fix transportation and provide a funding stream for it, Ellis said. He called it “very expensive and long overdue,” but said, “it looks very encouraging.”
Ellis said the final days of the session were “very hectic” but “very productive. We had to pass some key bills which will enhance the lives of Marylanders in coming years.”
He noted HB 1300, an education reform bill that amends The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, and four taxes that will help fund it: a digital downloads tax, a digital advertising gross revenues tax, a vaping tax and an increase in the tobacco tax.
“A lot of good bills died, but we took care of the essential ones,” he said.
Ellis said the budget passed unanimously.
“Progressives in Annapolis focused on raising taxes during a pandemic, while people are losing their jobs and their lives. I find this disgusting,” Del. Mark Fisher (R-Calvert)said.
A bill that would ban most plastic bags passed the 95-37 but didn’t proceed through the Senate. The General Assembly passed 660-plus bills, all but three were passed in the last four days.
