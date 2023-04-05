On Tuesday, Calvert’s commissioners were asked to provide county government staff with guidance on preparing a budget for the next fiscal year that can be presented in mid-May to the public.
In a memo to the commissioners, Beth Richmond, deputy director of finance and budget, stated the staff recommended budget unveiled last month “was presented with a $41 million deficit.”
While the revenue picture for the next fiscal year shows big decreases on a few line items — money from Dominion will drop by almost $9 million and by nearly $8 million in the “other revenues” category — the county government and board of education proposals are over $22 million different.
Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) said the board has a work session with Calvert public schools' Superintendent Andraé Townsel, who is asking county government for $163.7 million in funding, nearly $26 million more than the state-mandated maintenance of effort funding level.
“This board is going to do for [school] support staff whatever we do for teachers,” said Hance, a sentiment shared by other commissioners.
“It’s so discouraging that we’re unable to send a line item budget to the” school board, said Commissioner Catherine M. Grasso (R). “This is taxpayer funded money.”
The county commissioners do not control schools' line-by-line expenditures, which are the school board's prerogative.
Grasso asked John Norris, county attorney, whether the board could get the authority to send a line item budget to the school board. Norris said any county funds designated for salaries could be spent “any way [the school board members] want. They wouldn’t have to honor that.”
“We can’t control the elected board of education and superintendent,” Hance added.
Commissioner Mike Hart (R) expressed frustration over the state’s delay in providing the counties with solid numbers for the amount of operation funding county school systems would receive.
“In business you have hard numbers,” said Hart, who added the state provides the amount needed for budgeting at “the eleventh hour.”
Hance also pointed out the state’s projected funding for Calvert to launch the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future education reform plan and Townsel’s numbers for the same initiative “are different.”
One option the commissioners have for reducing the deficit would be lowering the proposed cost-of-living adjustment for government employees, which is currently calculation at 3%. That, with a pay step increase and a full year of benefits, is an increase of almost $3.5 million.
Of the potential options for boosting revenue, Hart noted that using $3 million from the county government’s health insurance reserve “puts a Band-Aid on this year but doesn’t stitch it up next year” since the reserve would be depleted.
The idea of a modest increase in the county’s property tax increase was floated and quickly torpedoed by the commissioners.
“The last time we raised taxes, how much revenue did that generate?” Hance asked.
Hart, who was on the board that raised the tax rate, replied “$8 million.”
In 2016 Calvert’s property tax rate, which hadn’t been raised in over a generation, was increased to $0.952 per $100 of assessed value. Hart was one of two commissioners to vote against the higher levy.
As money from Dominion’s payment in lieu of taxes began to roll in, commissioner boards lowered the property tax rate three times. The rate currently sits at $0.927 per $100 of assessed value.
Sharon Strand, finance and budget director, told the board, “Right now, based on the assessments that we have in place, if you raised it by a penny [the increase] would be $1.2 million."
“I am not proposing that,” Hance loudly stated.
“No way,” Grasso added.
“You are literally taking food off the table,” said Hart, adding that Calvert’s residential properties are “overassessed” by the state.
“Thank you for your comments of support,” Stacy Tayman, president of the Calvert Association of Educational Support Staff, told the commissioners.
The board of commissioners’ pledge to apply leverage to get the support staff workers a better share of the school system’s budget would appear to be part of a state and even national effort for higher salaries.
Tayman stated in Calvert County, less than 50% of school support staff employees make at least $35,000 a year and one-in-four are paid less than $25,000 annually. The lean pay for school support professionals is a dilemma for public education nationwide.
A Chesapeake Beach resident who phoned in a public comment and identified herself as Stephanie Wright was critical of the commissioners, stating the board was "seemingly looking to defund" Calvert's public school system.
Wright urged the board to "cooperate to find practical solutions."
Strand told the commissioners that it was the aim of finance and budget to finalize its numbers for the fiscal 2024 plan by April 11.
The board of county commissioners’ proposed budget will be reviewed May 2 with a public hearing scheduled for May 16. The adoption of the budget is scheduled for June 7.