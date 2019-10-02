A one-story building on the grounds of Running Hare Vineyard in Prince Frederick was destroyed by fire Monday morning, state investigators reported.
According to a statement released Monday morning by the vineyard owner, the fire occurred at the business’ production facility.
“There were no injuries,” the statement read. “The tasting room and events building were not affected.”
A spokeswoman for the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office told The Calvert Recorder that the estimated loss as a result of the blaze is $2.5 million.
“It’s mostly the cost of the contents,” said spokeswoman Emily Witty.
In addition to wine stock, manufacturing and maintenance equipment was also destroyed.
The area of the fire’s origin and the cause remain under investigation, a fire marshal’s press release stated.
Several local fire companies were dispatched to the scene of the one-alarm blaze and brought the flames under control in 30 minutes. Companies involved were from Prince Frederick, Huntingtown, Dunkirk and St. Leonard. About 30 firefighters battled the blaze.
“This morning a local citizen spotted a glow off Adelina Road and called 911,” the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department posted on its Facebook page, adding that the company was “initially dispatched for a smoke investigation at the Running Hare Vineyard and ultimately discovered heavy fire in the production facility building.”
The state fire marshal identified the person who called 911 as Sydney Belcher.
Efforts to contact Running Hare Vineyard Monday afternoon were not successful.
In a statement, vineyard management said, “we appreciate your concern for our business, but we ask that you stay off the property until further notice.”
Twitter: @CalRecMARTY