Discussion of future projects

There will be plenty of outdoor amenities at the Harriet Elizabeth Brown Community Center and Park planned for Prince Frederick.

 SCREENSHOT BY MARTY MADDEN

As part of the process leading to the finalization of the fiscal year 2024 budget, the Calvert commissioners received presentations from county government staff on projects in the capital improvement plan pipeline.

Major projects in the areas of public safety and parks and recreation got the board’s attention Tuesday.


Twitter: @MartySoMdNews