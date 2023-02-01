As part of the process leading to the finalization of the fiscal year 2024 budget, the Calvert commissioners received presentations from county government staff on projects in the capital improvement plan pipeline.
Major projects in the areas of public safety and parks and recreation got the board’s attention Tuesday.
Veronica Atkinson, the county government’s capital projects analyst, gave the board an overview of two looming plans that will result in the replacements of the firehouses in St. Leonard and Solomons. Combined, the two projects will cost nearly $50 million. Atkinson confirmed the county has bonding authority for both projects.
JR Cosgrove, acting public works director, said there is $1.3 million in the fiscal 2024 budget to start design and construction of the new St. Leonard firehouse. He added that county funds from the project budget were used to purchase a parcel of land adjacent to the existing firehouse.
Construction of a new Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department headquarters is scheduled to begin in fiscal 2026.
Last July, members of the Solomons department held a town hall meeting which yielded overwhelming support to acquire a parcel in Lusby to build the new facility. There was no discussion Tuesday on the pending acquisition.
School construction in the works
At a previous meeting, the board received an update on school-related capital projects.
The highlight of the board of education’s current capital plan is the replacement of Northern Middle School, which is now estimated to cost nearly $58 million, with the county and state sharing the funding. In the fiscal 2024 budget, staff is recommending $2.9 million for a feasibility study of the Northern Middle replacement project, with construction scheduled to begin during fiscal 2025.
The process of replacing Calvert Elementary School is currently scheduled to begin in fiscal 2028. Shuchita Warner, the public schools’ capital projects coordinator, told the commissioners the current strategy is to plan the elementary school replacement project with possible modifications to the adjacent Calvert Country School.
Community center cost skyrockets
Shannon Nazzal, parks and recreation director, provided the commissioners with an update on the Harriet Elizabeth Brown Community Center project. An interim community center in Prince Frederick was opened in 2016 at a building the county acquired from Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative.
Nazzal noted in the county’s 2010 comprehensive plan, “An indoor community center capable of providing a range of activities for all age groups” was mandated for the Prince Frederick area.
In 2018, the commissioners approved the acquisition of over 27 acres on Fairground Road for the future site of the permanent community center. However, the project’s momentum was slowed last year after the board received a consultant’s report.
“We definitely need a community center,” said Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R). “We were told $7 million would do it. The cost went from $7 million to $39 million.”
Despite the sticker shock, the board still approved the master plan.
“The master plan is a vision,” said Nazzal, who reviewed the concept of a facility with indoor and outdoor recreational amenities.
In addition to a two-story building, the facility’s park would include basketball, tennis and pickleball courts, a playground, trail space, a Harriet Elizabeth Brown “memorial area” and parking.
The building would have basketball courts, a smaller gymnasium, a meeting room, art studio, an indoor track, locker rooms and shower facilities. The total square footage would be 40,000.
“It has to encompass everything or why do it?” Commissioner Mike Hart (R) asked.
Members of the task force dedicated to honoring the memory of Harriet Elizabeth Brown, a major figure in the history of Calvert County education, attended Tuesday’s meeting. In a missive distributed to attendees and the commissioners, the task force requested the board to “put at least $1 million back in this year’s budget for planning and design, to move things in the right direction again. This will partially fix the BOCC’s last minute removal last summer of $7.5 million earmarked for the community center and park.”
Nazzal said staff is investigating “phasing” the project, with the first component likely to be the park.
“There are other things in recreation besides sports,” said Pat Nutter, a former county commissioner who is part of the task force. “It’s a gathering place. I know what you’re facing budget-wise. We know it’s going to be expensive.”