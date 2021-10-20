The Oct. 14 meeting of Calvert’s school board served as a prelude and post mortem of the week’s action by several bus drivers who called in sick Monday and Tuesday.
The day after the school board meeting witnessed another meeting, this time among drivers, bus contractors and school administrators held at Huntingtown High School. That meeting, which was closed to the public and press, had been announced after word was received that more than 20 bus drivers were planning a work stoppage.
Many of the drivers who opted not to pick up and deliver students Oct. 11 and 12 gathered in front of the school system’s administration building in Prince Frederick and held a peaceful demonstration.
The drivers, who work for local school bus contractors, took the action to protest stagnant pay and benefits.
Many parents of students at the eight affected schools drove children to and from classes during the two days as over 20 buses sat idle.
“Thanks to the parents who drove Monday and Tuesday,” said Calvert public school system's Superintendent Daniel Curry during the board of education meeting. “Thanks to those drivers who drove as well.”
Curry stated that he and Anthony Navarro, the school system’s executive director of administration, spoke with several of the demonstrating bus drivers earlier in the week.
“Everyone treated everyone with respect,” Curry at last Thursday's meeting. “We’re trying to hear everyone’s point of view.”
One bus driver, Melissa Koontz, shared her point of view with the school board during the Oct. 14 open forum.
“We are tired,” Koontz said. “We have been scared in the past to stand up and fight for what we truly believe we deserve. We’re sinking here.”
Koontz rejected the notion that driving a school bus was “a part-time job. This is how we feed our families. Some of us are working 10 to 17 hours a day. Stop undervaluing it. We love our kiddos. We love our parents. We are not going to give up. The parents and community were behind us 100%.”
“Clearly, honest, safe bus transportation has never been a priority for CCPS’ current superintendent, although we are convinced it will be for his successor,” stated Katy Blevins of St. Leonard, in a missive sent to the school system and posted in the Oct. 14 meeting’s BoardDocs. “So why would CCPS’ current superintendent have just canceled drivers’ life insurance and skyrocketed their health insurance costs? Why don’t the raises and pay scales reflect the cost of living and fair wage?”
Blevins, who called for Curry to resign in 2018 over another school-related issue, stated the school system “too often uses middlemen in their contracts, negotiations and management, which only serves to obfuscate and deflect responsibility. The contractor bus situation is a prime example.”
School board members also weighed in on the bus drama.
Hayden Kelly, the student member who attends Huntingtown High, said he was not picked up at his bus stop Monday and Tuesday. “It was not very fun, but the students of Calvert understand the situation,” Kelly said.
Board member Antoine White alluded to the criticism he received on social media for showing up to the bus drivers’ rally in Prince Frederick.
“I have a daughter in the fifth grade,” said White. “I’m a board member. Those who were upset that I was out there, I’m also a parent.”
Fellow board member Pat Nutter said he also spoke with several drivers, some of whom he’s known for many years.
“You are not forgotten,” Nutter said.
“We are looking forward to a favorable, amicable solution to the concerns we’re hearing in the community,” board member Pamela Cousins added.
Beach project moves toward start
Shuchita Warner, school construction director, announced that the Beach Elementary School replacement project is ready to begin.
“The design is complete, permits are approved,” Warner announced at the Oct. 14 meeting. “We are moving forward with that project.”
Additionally, the $3 million federal funding the school system applied for from the American Rescue Plan’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief has been procured.
Construction of the replacement building will cost an estimated $31.75 million. The school board awarded the construction project to Oak Contracting of Towson. Warner added that a meeting between school officials, the contractor and local soil conservation will also take place before the project starts.
Warner announced a groundbreaking ceremony will be held Nov. 11.
Enrollment angst
During his superintendent’s report, Curry announced that the school system’s current enrollment is slightly over 15,000, still well below the level it was in 2019 before the coronavirus.
“It will impact funding,” said Curry, noting that both the state and county base their allocations on student enrollment.
The superintendent added that the fiscal 2022 budget is based on the 2019 enrollment figures. The school system’s budget process for fiscal 2023 is already underway.