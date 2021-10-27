Two weeks after a two-day sickout created additional chaos in Calvert County’s public school transportation plan, bus drivers unhappy with their pay and benefits again notified administrators and the public this week that they would not be picking up students.
The latest work stoppage happened Wednesday and the number of routes left uncovered grew substantially.
Early Wednesday morning Calvert public school system released a statement saying, “We have approximately 40 of our 134 buses running routes this morning.”
Late Tuesday night, the school system posted a Facebook message urging parents to check their email “for important messages regarding buses” and to check the “bus status” page on the school system's website.
Meanwhile, many of the drivers who chose to stay off the road Wednesday gathered on Route 2/4 in Prince Frederick at the north end of the Armory Square parcel. They waved signs and heard vehicle horns sounding.
According to bus driver Juliet Butler, the protesters represented 24 contractors, “one representative from each lot. We are on one page, one accord.”
Butler said the drivers had not had a raise in 10 years. While they did receive a pay boost, it was virtually negated when health insurance premiums were raised, she stated.
On Oct. 15, public school officials met with bus contractors and drivers at Huntingtown High School. No school board members attended the session, which was closed to the public and press.
Butler said from the drivers’ perspective, the Oct. 15 meeting was a waste of time.
“They didn’t answer any of the drivers’ questions,” she explained.
In addition to a lack of cost-of-living pay increases and footing the bill for higher health premiums, Butler said two step increases based on length of service were eliminated from the drivers’ pay scale.
When asked if the drivers were ready to unionize, Butler said, “We are going to create our own” organization, opting not to affiliate with any larger labor unions. Such an affiliation would burden the contractors, who Butler said the drivers support.
“They are a county legacy,” she said. “We stand with our contractors.”
There have been previous attempts to unionize the drivers, including one effort over a dozen years ago by the Teamsters. That plan was voted down by the drivers.
Butler said several bus drivers recently met with Inez Claggett, school board president with a list of demands.
"The bus drivers have not asked for a meeting, though I was told today that a few of them would contact me for a meeting today," Superintendent Daniel D. Curry stated in an email Wednesday to Southern Maryland News. "Our focus is on working with our contractors."
Curry said "about 10%" of the students were out Wednesday, "which is more than normal. Normal is more like 6 to 7%."
In an email sent to several parents, Curry affirmed that school administrators do support the bus drivers.
"In the middle of March 2020 when COVID shut down the schools, buses did not run the rest of that year," Curry stated. "Yet we paid the contractors to pay all drivers as if they drove every day. in September 2020 when we started school all virtual, we did the same thing. We paid all contractors to make payments on their buses and to keep their buses up. Eventually, a few special education buses ran to bring in a few students and we did just two weeks of hybrid for [prekindergarten to second grade] in November then we shut down again."
Curry added in his email to parents that contractors were given money this year for a 4% pay increase for drivers plus additional money for the contractors' insurance trust fund.
"The contractors made the decision they couldn't afford life insurance and cut that from their plan," Curry stated. "We negotiate things with the contractors who pay the drivers. The drivers did not communicate any demands to us prior to the sickout of Oct. 11 and 12. Generally speaking, walk-outs happen when negotiations have failed. That is not the case here."
The superintendent indicated in his email that school administrators were open to speaking with contractors about finding a resolution.