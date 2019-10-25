People love their pets, and if they want to immortalize them, entering the Humane Society of Calvert County’s second annual calendar contest would be a good start.
Pet lovers simply need to submit a photo of their cat or dog along with a $10 entry fee – which includes 10 votes, extra votes are $1 apiece – and hope their pet receives a majority of the votes. As of Wednesday afternoon, a photo of dogs Winston and Saffron – who also made the 2018 calendar — were well in front of the field of 31 entries with 215 votes. Oliver Baker was in second with 150 votes and Diesel (120 votes) and Joanie (115) were third and fourth, respectively.
“I think a lot of it has to do with how much you share [the link of your pet],” said Molly Humphrey, a volunteer, and member of the board of directors. “That’s what’s so good about the contest is that if you just hear of it, you can still win.”
The top vote-getter will earn the cover of the 2020 calendar while the next 11 finishers will each be assigned a month.
An extra winner will be chosen by the humane society board of directors based on the photo and the story.
Every pet that is entered will be in the calendar in some capacity.
“I like the cuteness which shows their personality and their spunk,” Humphrey said. “Whether it’s them upside down or catching a Frisbee. Just something to show who they are.”
Winners will also win a free calendar and a professional photoshoot from Humphrey at her Artistic Imagez studio in North Beach.
“Keep it relaxed, have squeaky toys and treats are always good,” Humphrey said of photographing pets. “And it’s good to just roll with it.”
Voting ends 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.
Humane Society will also hold a Howl-o-ween party for pets 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Dickinson Jewelers.
There will also be a pet adoption event, pet goodie bags and a raffle for a chance to win a diamond or gemstone.
And Artistic Imagez will offer Pet photos with Santa noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the studio at 9106 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach.
For more information about the calendar contest, call 410-257-4908, or to order a 2020 calendar, go to https://my.360photocontest.com/hscccalendarcontest.
DNR moves licensing center to Solomons
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has moved its service center to 14175 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons, which is the site of the former Solomons Visitor’s Center. The center will be open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, and the telephone number is 410-535-3382 or 1-866-688-3823. For more information, email Margie MacCubbin at Margie.maccubbin@maryland.gov.
CSM holding food drive
College of Southern Maryland will hold a hawk feeder food drive for students through Thursday, Oct. 31.
Donation boxes to collect nonperishable food items to assist students will be set up at the campuses, including 115 J.W. Williams Drive in Prince Frederick.
Requested items include individual portions of cereal, canned pasta, macaroni and cheese, Cup O’ Noodles, fruit cups, peanut butter, tuna and chicken lunch pouches, ready-to-heat soups, stews and chili, and granola, cereal and protein bars.
For more information, go to www.csmd.edu/student-life/campus-dining/hawkfeeder/.
CHGC offering discounts to first responders
Chesapeake Hills golf course is offering military and first responders a 25% discount on greens fees through Monday, Nov. 11, at 11352 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby.
The offer applies to active service, veteran and retired military, fire, EMT and law enforcement personnel, and proof of service or employment is required.
Tee times must be reserved in advance.
For more information, call 410-326-4653, or go to www.ChesapeakeHills.com.
P&R seeks plan input
Calvert County residents have until Oct. 25 to take an online survey on public input on master plan drafts for Cove Point Park and a new park at a nearby property.
For more information or to view the Cove Point Park and new park master plan drafts, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/ParkPlans.
Legion to host classic rock concert for hospice
American Legion Post 206 will host a classic rock concert by Out of Order & Friends 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at 3330 Chesapeake Road in Chesapeake Beach. Tickets are $30, $25 in advance and sponsorships are available. Proceeds benefit Calvert Hospice. For more information, call 410-535-0892 or go to www.calverthospice.org/benefit-concert.
County to hold medicine take-back day Oct. 26
A prescription medicine take-back day will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, 30 Church St. in Prince Frederick; Maryland State Police barracks, 210 Main St. in Prince Frederick; Mt. Hope Community Center, 104 Pushaw Station Road in Sunderland, Northeast Community Center, 4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave. in Chesapeake Beach; and the Southern Community center, 20 Appeal Lane in Lusby.
This event is for expired and unused medications, and no questions will be asked.
For more information, call 410-535-3733.
Lawyer in the library is scheduled
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold Lawyer in the Library noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28.
The free event will help answer all legal questions.
JobSource will also be on hand to help with resumes and job searching, information about treatment, recovery, healthy lifestyles, conflict resolution, youth intervention, vocational training and more.
For more information, call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
SoCo accepting membership applications
SoCo Arts Lab in Tracys Landing is accepting applications for residents or associate members through Wednesday, Oct. 30. Applications will be judged by a juried panel.
The application fee is $30, and selected members will receive a discount toward their annual fee. Selections will be announced Thursday, Nov. 14.
For more information, go to www.socoartslab.org/membership, or www.socoartslab.org/membership/jury-application.
NARFE to hold training
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will hold a training day Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Comfort Inn, 4500 Crain Highway in Bowie. The training will be held to update members on the latest trends that impact active and retired members. For more information, contact Edward Holland at 301-848-3476, or hollandnmd@aol.com, or go to http://mdnarfe.org/.