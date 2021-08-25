Calvert County government’s slice of the $65.1 billion pie baked by the federal government under the label American Rescue Plan Act totals nearly $18 million. A work session during Tuesday’s county commissioners’ meeting revealed the proposed spending strategy for the funds.
In a memo to the board, Mark Willis, county administrator, noted the U.S. Treasury is overseeing the administration of the rescue plan funding and has released rules and guidelines for using the money.
“Calvert County has received $8.9 million to date and will receive an additional $8.9 million in early calendar year 2022,” Willis stated. He further noted that jurisdictions must submit their first interim report to the U.S. Treasury by this coming Tuesday. The county must spend its ARPA allocation by the end of 2026.
The federal rescue plan is also known as the COVID-19 stimulus package. Jurisdictions are required to invest the federal money to support public health response, address negative economic impacts, replace public sector revenue loss, provide premium pay for essential workers and to bolster local infrastructure.
“The fiscal recovery fund was established to help turn the tide on the pandemic, address its economic fallout and lay the foundation for a strong and equitable recovery,” Willis noted in his memo.
One dozen county government entities are listen as recipients of requested rescue plan funds. The list includes $2 million to fund premium pay for non-teleworking employees (human resources), $84,000 for the detention center for a home inmate monitor, $1.2 million to provide economic relief for local businesses (economic development), $1.5 million for temporary emergency medical services staffing (public safety), and $3 million for infrastructure repairs and $1.3 million for upgrades to the St. Leonard water tower, well and extension (public works).
County administration received requests for 20 parks and recreation projects. Eight of the projects were identified for funding.
The county commissioners plan to use $3.2 million in rescue plan money for the broadband buildout project.
Commissioner Mike Hart (R) asked that the federal funds be spent on longterm projects and initiatives that will have a “lasting impact. I caution against the bandaid approach.”
Willis stated that he believes all the preliminarily approved requests “are indicative of one-time payments.”
“I don’t know how anybody who would ‘big picture’ this could conceive that the American public could ever pay this back,” Hart said about the funding. “Our great-grandkids are going to be the ones paying this back.”
The commissioners gave their consent to the plan as presented.
“It’s somewhere to start,” Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) said.
Willis noted that a public hearing would need to be held before the federal funds could be added to the county budget.
Sharon Strand, acting finance and budget director, told Southern Maryland News after the meeting that the public hearing is expected to take place in either late September or early October.