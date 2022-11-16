A process that began in 2015 reached a conclusion Tuesday as the Calvert commissioners unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with several of the county’s fire, rescue and emergency medical services companies to bill individuals who are rendered aid.
“There’s going to be a bill charge for certain medical services that are provided by our EMS companies in the county,” said Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R).
The board president explained during the meeting that “99% of these cases will be covered by your health insurance. It’s just something we thought long and hard about and worked hard with the departments.”
In a memo to the commissioners, Jacqueline K. Vaughan, public safety director, indicated that the county’s transition to hiring some professionals to provide emergency medical service to supplement volunteers made the “cost recovery” plan ready for implementation.
In February 2021, volunteer department representatives met with the commissioners “to discuss the emergency medical services cost recovery questions,” Vaughan stated. “Through discussions, research and collaboration with the [commissioners] and the Calvert County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association, the Calvert County Emergency Medical Service Cost Recovery Program has been created. The program will allow companies who wish to conduct EMS cost recovery to generate revenue.”
The memorandum, which as of Tuesday had been formally signed by five of the nine companies expected to implement it, stipulates what the cost recovery fees may be used to fund.
The memorandum refers to the procedure as a “soft billing” and affirms that “no person requiring EMS shall be denied services due to lack of insurance or ability to pay.”
“It’s going to help recover some of the tax dollars to our citizens to where hopefully there won’t be a direct impact to the citizens to buy ambulances, stretchers and EMS supplies,” said Commissioner Christopher J. Gadway (R), who like Hance, has been involved with local fire, rescue and EMS as a volunteer. “We can start getting some of that money back from insurance companies to help out.”
“Government moves slowly sometimes and this was an example of that,” declared Commissioner Mike Hart (R), who thanked the volunteer company representatives for their persistence in making the cost recovery program a reality.
“I think we are one of the last jurisdictions in the state to implement this,” Hance said.
One of the volunteers who worked on the cost recovery program, Larry Patin, thanked county officials for their round the clock service in getting the memorandum drafted. Patin called the spirit of cooperation “a great bow on top of a long, incoming package.”
According to the memorandum, a fee schedule for the emergency medical services will be set by a billing agent.
The billing program follows a similar initiative recently implemented in St. Mary's County.