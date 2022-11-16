Commissioner Christopher J. Gadway

Calvert County Commissioner Christopher J. Gadway (R).

A process that began in 2015 reached a conclusion Tuesday as the Calvert commissioners unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with several of the county’s fire, rescue and emergency medical services companies to bill individuals who are rendered aid.

“There’s going to be a bill charge for certain medical services that are provided by our EMS companies in the county,” said Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R).

