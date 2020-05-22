Calvert Beach home sustains heavy damage

A fire sparked by an electrical failure caused heavy damage to a one-story single-family dwelling in the Calvert Beach subdivision of St. Leonard Tuesday evening, state officials reported.
According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the house on D Street sustained $400,000 in damage.
“The two occupants were in the dwelling at the time of the fire and escaped without injury,” a fire marshal’s report stated. The occupants are currently displaced. Fire dispatch information shows the incident was initially reported as a garage fire shortly after 9 p.m. Over 30 firefighters from all over the Southern Maryland region responded to what was locally categorized as a two-alarm fire — the fire marshal’s report labeled it one-alarm.
“The fire originated in the exterior of the home and extended into the structure,” the fire marshal’s report stated. “Two vehicles parked adjacent to the structure were also destroyed.”
The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes.
MARTY MADDEN