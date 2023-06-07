It’s bigger than ever but it’s balanced. The $380.6 million, 12-month spending plan that will go into effect in three weeks for Calvert County’s government was adopted unanimously Tuesday by the commissioners.
In a memo to the county commissioners, Sharon Strand, finance and budget director, stated, “Overall the revenues that fund the budget increased by approximately $38.6 million, in comparison to the fiscal 2023 adopted general fund budget.”
Strand stated the revenue increase “is comprised of a $22.3 million increase to property taxes, a $3.2 million increase to income taxes, an $18.6 million increase to use of prior year fund balance pay-go and a $5.5 million decrease to other revenue categories which includes a health insurance reimbursement.”
The larger budget allows county government to hire nearly 15 new employees, including four in the public safety department. The spending plan includes giving county employees a salary step and a 3% cost of living adjustment.
The current board’s longest serving member issued a caution to citizens about future budgets.
Noting that Calvert’s government has a limited number of revenue streams, Commissioner Mike Hart (R) declared, “The path we’re on is not sustainable.”
Hart said angry comments directed at the commissioners on social media regarding spending priorities were futile.
“Facebook is not going to make me vote a certain way,” said Hart. “If you grant every single ‘ask,’ you have to pay for it. You just can’t fund everything.”
The three new commissioners thanked Hart and Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy Hance (R) along with finance and budget staff for helping them through the difficult process.
“It’s been a learning process for me,” said freshman Commissioner Todd Ireland (R), adding that most of the budget is made up of “recurring costs. It’s not going to go down.”
“I was told the first budget is always the toughest one,” said new Commissioner Mark C. Cox Sr. (R), prompting Hance to quip, “I hope that holds true.”
In addition to the veteran commissioners and staff, Cox thanked Andraé Townsel, Calvert’s superintendent of schools, for working with the commissioners to make the county’s allocation to the school system manageable.
Townsel, who is in his first year as the county’s school system leader, raised eyebrows earlier this year when he requested nearly $23 million in additional funding for fiscal 2024. A large portion of that addition was to help the system meet the mandates of the state’s Blueprint for Maryland’s Future education reform plan.
Originally, the commissioners — preparing to act on staff recommendations — intended to keep their allocation to the public school system at the fiscal 2023 level. At their previous meeting the board decided to allocate an additional $13.4 million to the schools.
According to a summary from finance and budget, the $13.4 million is coming from real estate and personal property taxes, use of unassigned fund balance and other revenues.
“We still don’t know what the revenue is,” said Hance, repeating a pledge to revisit the county’s public education allocation at the end of the calendar year.
For now, the county government’s fiscal 2024 allocation to public schools totals $154.7 million.
Hance reminded commissioners, “Next year they’re going to be back,” and likely will ask for more funds.
“I managed a budget for five years,” said Commissioner Catherine Grasso (R), a retired federal government employee. “I’ve never seen anything like this year. We found the money.”
Election board update for next year given
Gail Hatfield, Calvert’s election administrator, provided the commissioners with an overview of plans for the 2024 election during Tuesday’s meeting.
Hatfield presented data that showing up in-person on Election Day was still the preferred way to vote by most eligible countians. There are also indications early voting is beginning to level off and mail-in voting is rising in popularity.
That latter development could lead county officials to consolidate polling locations.
Hance told Hatfield he could think of at least four polling places in the county that could be closed.
“You are in my mind,” Hatfield told the board president.
The 2022 mail-in voting data shows Calvert’s election board distributed 10,384 mail-in ballots with just over 9,000 returned and 8,997 accepted.
State legislature decisions have resulted in the 2024 primary election moving to May 14, with early voting scheduled for May 2 through 9.
State lawmakers have mandated pay raises for election judges and “bonus pay” for experienced judges who return to help with elections. While the county would initially pay those bonuses, the state would reimburse county governments. Judges training pay has also been increased.
“I think you’ve got the right idea by cutting precincts down,” Ireland told Hatfield.
The local administrator must submit the county’s polling location plan to the state board of elections for final approval.
Other changes noted by Hatfield include the lifting of restrictions on early canvassing of mail-in ballots — an embargo on releasing results of those tallies until after the polls close on election day remains in place — and the acquisition of new poll books for the upcoming elections.