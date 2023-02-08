With a clear mandate to preserving Calvert’s rural character, the county commissioners conducted work sessions Tuesday on two initiatives dealing with programs to retain farm and forest lands.
Discussion regarding a proposal to expand the county’s rural legacy areas was led by Jennifer David and Ronald Marney of the planning and zoning department.
In a memo to the commissioners, David noted the expansion of the program was recommended by the transferable development right committee as a way to increase opportunities for land preservation.
“The expansion focused on properties within the priority preservation area contiguous with the existing rural legacy areas,” David stated, adding that the local agricultural preservation advisory board approved the strategy in December 2021. “The rural legacy area expansion proposal was included as part of the fiscal year 2023 rural legacy program grant application.”
The application was submitted to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, which oversee the statewide program, while counties administer the initiatives.
The program provides funding to preserve large tracts of land, taking them out of the realm of residential and commercial development. According to staff’s synopsis, the rural legacy program targets “ecologically valuable properties” that impact local waterways and the Chesapeake Bay.
The proposed expanded areas, which include tracts in Dunkirk, Huntingtown, Prince Frederick, Port Republic and St. Leonard, include significant portions of the Patuxent River shoreline.
The proposed expansion of the county’s rural legacy area could add more than 2,000 parcels and over 17,560 acres to Calvert’s preserved land total.
“There are a lot of nice farms along the Patuxent River,” Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) remarked.
Marney told the commissioners that only properties in the Tier 4 area — areas not planned for sewerage service and which are planned or zoned for land, agricultural or resource protection, preservation or conservation — were incorporated in the planned expansion area.
The tier system was mandated by the controversial Sustainable Growth and Agriculture Preservation Act of 2012, otherwise known as the Septics Law.
“There’s not going to be any impact to property owners beyond giving them the option to pursue these easements,” Marney said, confirming that the proposed expansion has no impact on zoning.
“It puts another tool in the toolbox,” Hance said.
By consensus, the commissioners agreed to advance the proposal to a work session with the county planning commission.
Last October, Calvert received a $1.62 million grant for the Calvert Creeks Rural Legacy Program when the Maryland Board of Public Works approved more than $27.1 million in program grants for conservation easement acquisitions statewide.
The board also gave its unanimous approval for two forest conservation initiatives designed to exhaust $442,789 in an organizational budget account funded with fees in lieu collected by developers who opted not to reforest or afforest as a way to mitigate the loss of trees or purchase forest conservation TDRs. The latter program will sunset next summer as a result of Maryland’s Tree Solutions Act of 2021.
“The department of planning and zoning proposes two programs to use these funds — a tree coupon program and a grants program,” environmental planner Amalia Pleake-Tamm stated in a memo to the commissioners. “Both programs will only fund native species. These two programs closely mirror programs offered in other counties and the state.”
The tree coupon program will run from March 1 to Oct. 31 and only Calvert County nurseries will be participating.
The grants program will be accepting applications on a rolling basis.
“Between 2013 and 2018, the county lost about 1,300 acres of our forestland,” said environmental planner Colleen Anglin, who added the forest loss has impacts on the local water quality.
In her memo, Pleake-Tamm stressed that putting the $442,789 from the budget account into the general fund is not an option and the activities funded by the two programs “must occur with Calvert County, preferably within the watershed in which the development occurred and must be outside the critical area.
“It’s going to take s door-to-door effort,” Commissioner Mike Hart (R) predicted, for getting landowners to participate in the programs.
Pleake-Tamm said information on the programs will be available on the county government website.