The Calvert County commissioners have forwarded what amounts to a $28 million request for bonding authority for capital projects to the Maryland General Assembly. Originally, county government staff presented a $13.2 million request to the board.
However, during the board’s final January meeting two weeks ago, Commissioner Steven R. Weems (R) made the motion to add $15 million to the county’s capital improvements plan for the design and construction of a new headquarters for the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department.
Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) noted the county’s current capital improvements plan includes funds for the company to acquire land and conduct a study as part of the overall plan to construct a new facility.
“So there’s already some beginning bonding authority there,” Hance sid.
The Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department has been at its current location at the corner of HG Trueman Road and Dowell Road for 42 years. According to the company’s history page, the building initially cost $324,000 to construction. The facility has been expanded twice.
Other bonding authority requests included in the submission to the county’s legislative delegation include $1.4 million for renovations to Calvert Pines Senior Center in Prince Frederick, $2.25 million for the Breezy Point Shoreline restoration and $7 million for storm drainage piping.
In a memo from Sharon Strand, finance and budget director, the Calvert Pines project includes the enclosure of the facility’s atrium to create additional office spaces. The Breezy Point project includes the rebuilding of the county-owned beach. Existing storm drainage systems throughout the county would be repaired and replaced with the requested bonding authority.
According to its debt limit policy, the county “periodically requests authorization from the general assembly, which specifies a ‘not to exceed’ principal amount of bonds that can be issued pursuant to that authorization.”