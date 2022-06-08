During Tuesday’s presentation of Calvert government’s fiscal year 2023 budget for final approval, Sharon Strand, the county’s finance and budget director, had a slight problem saying the total — $342,047,410. After the commissioners unanimously adopted the spending plan for the next fiscal year, Strand and her staff received praise from the board president and applause from meeting attendees, despite being temporary tongue tied over the large figure.
The new budget will take effect July 1, and Strand noted that it is balanced.
“Overall, the revenues that fund the budget increased by approximately $14.1 million in comparison to the FY 2022 adopted general fund budget,” Strand stated. “The $14.1 million increase is comprised of a $4.5 million increase in income taxes, a $1.5 million increase in property taxes, a $1.7 million transfer from capital projects and a $6.4 million increase in other revenue categories which includes a health insurance reimbursement.”
The county’s property tax levy, which produces the biggest revenue yield, remains at $0.927 per $100 of assessed value. That means as assessments rise, homeowners will pay more in taxes.
Strand also stated the fiscal 2023 budget includes $141.3 million for public schools, which is $6.6 million over the state mandated maintenance of effort funding level.
The budget for the next fiscal year has a significant impact on current and future employees as it provides for 27 new government jobs, including nine public safety positions
“This budget includes one salary step, one restorative step, a market adjustment and a 4% cost of living adjustment for county employees,” Strand stated.
“It’s the workforce that makes Calvert a special place,” said Assistant Sheriff Col. Dave McDowell, who thanked county government staff and the commissioners for their “tireless efforts,” working with deputies and other employees in finding a way to bolster paychecks.
“Thank you for your continued support for public safety,” Robert H. Harvey (R), interim state’s attorney, added.
Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) commended Strand, who became finance and budget director last year, for her first effort at accomplishing the long process.
“Commissioner Mike Hart (R) called the fiscal 2023 process “the smoothest ever.” He added that during his first several years as a commissioner, “I think I had finance on speed dial.”
Public school request approved, eventually
The commissioners approved the latest budget adjustment request from the local board of education, a request that came with no fiscal impact to the county since the funding is from federal programs, including the American Rescue Plan and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief. The federal revenues total over $5.4 million.
The commissioners seemed to be more concerned with the fact that no one from Calvert school system was at the meeting to explain the adjustment and answer questions.
“When it’s money it’s serious stuff,” said Hart. “It would have been nice to have someone here today.”
In a memo to the commissioners, via the board of education, Edith Hutchins, the chief financial officer, stated, “We have identified several restricted budgets that were set up early in FY 2022 but were neither outlined in the board of education’s adopted operating budget for FY 2022 nor presented to the board of education and the board of county commissioners for approval.”
Hutchins stated in the memo that the school board approved the increases at its May 12 meeting.
Both Hance and Commissioner Christopher Gadway (R) expressed hope that communication with Andrae Townsel, the incoming superintendent, would be cordial.
Daniel D. Curry, the current superintendent, will be retiring on July 1.
According to information posted on the school system’s website, Hutchins will also be retiring, effective Aug. 1.
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews