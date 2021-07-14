More than two weeks after after holding a public hearing, the Calvert County commissioners adopted a budget adjustment resolution in anticipation of receiving as much as $5.6 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency money to compensate for damage inflicted almost one year ago by Tropical Storm Isaias.
“These dollars are significant,” Sharon Strand of the county’s finance and budget department said during the commissioners’ Tuesday meeting, adding that the county’s public safety department “considers a 75% reimbursement very likely.”
Strand added in a memo that FEMA will allow county government staff until Aug. 4, 2022, to present a final estimate.
The potent, early August tropical storm blasted through Calvert with high winds and heavy rains that caused significant damage to 12 county roads, bridges and culverts as well as other infrastructure components like stormwater management devises, and water and sewer facilities. Other costs were incurred due to damage to local park facilities and county housing authority properties.
A state of emergency was declared and extended in the aftermath of Isaias. Public works crews logged significant hours removing downed trees that blocked roadways.
In her memo, Strand reported the county’s estimated expenditures due to the storm were $7.57 million. The nearly $2 million difference between that total and the anticipated FEMA reimbursement “will be paid with the favorable variance in the recordation tax line,” Strand stated.
The public hearing for the proposed budget adjustment required a 10-day waiting period before the commissioners could take final action. No public comment was offered at the June 29 hearing. Following that hearing, Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) commended county staff for their “persistence” in seeking the federal reimbursement. He noted the storm had a significant adverse impact on Calvert.
“It’s always good to get reimbursement from our ‘friends’ to cover our costs,” Hance said.
