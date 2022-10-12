The Calvert County commissioners took steps last week to expand to over 500 the number of homes that could be connected to broadband/cable services provided by Comcast.
“Current project estimate is $6.23 million and is subject to change based on the addition of homes,” Ashley Staples-Reid, special projects manager, wrote about the memorandum of understanding with Comcast for the a third phase of the ongoing buildout project.
The expansion project was undertaken as a way for county leaders to achieve the goal of “serving the unserved.”
Part of the impetus for the project was discovered during the COVID-19 pandemic when it was realized that school-age children needed internet access to keep up with school work during the crisis.
As for expanding broadband, Chris Comer, Comcast’s government affairs specialist, declared, “Calvert has done more than any other county in the state.”
“We mean every house,” Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) said regarding the county’s pledge to achieve 100% connectivity.
The added commitment will mean a slight delay in the timeline for the completion of the buildout project, according to Comcast and county officials.
Hance conceded that commissioners “hear complaints about Comcast all the time.” However, when the complaints are conveyed to company officials, “they respond,” Hance said.
Veteran house project gets funds
After receiving a presentation from the Calvert Affordable Housing Alliance, a nonprofit affiliated with the county’s housing authority, the commissioners voted to approve the transfer of $50,000 from the affordable housing fund for a special project.
In a memo to the commissioners, Jennifer Moreland, community resources director, reported the alliance is ready to move forward with “construction of a single-family home for a disabled veteran and his/her family.”
The parcel on Daybreak Drive in Prince Frederick was donated to the alliance as the site for the house.
The funds allocated Oct. 4 will be used for lot development, including surveys, well, septic and permits.
Board marks Domestic Violence Month
The commissioners presented a proclamation to the Commission for Women, Center for Change, Safe Harbor and the county state’s attorney’s office to designate October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Calvert.
“Domestic violence can affect anyone from all racial, ethnic, national origin, sexual orientation, economic, age, religious and social groups,” the proclamation reads. “It damages the health, economics and wellbeing of our community, and hurts those we love most.”
Kathryn Marsh, who is the vice chair of the Commission for Women, stated one in four women and one in seven men “experience some form of partner violence. It impacts the entire community.”
The entities are hosting a candlelight vigil on Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. outside the county courthouse in Prince Frederick.