The Calvert County commissioners took steps last week to expand to over 500 the number of homes that could be connected to broadband/cable services provided by Comcast.

“Current project estimate is $6.23 million and is subject to change based on the addition of homes,” Ashley Staples-Reid, special projects manager, wrote about the memorandum of understanding with Comcast for the a third phase of the ongoing buildout project. 

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews