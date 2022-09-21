Commissioner Christopher J. Gadway

Commissioner Christopher J. Gadway stated, "all citizens benefit" from Calvert's land preservation programs.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

Although it’s a program that appears to only concern landowners and developers, Calvert’s board of commissioners expressed belief that the transferable development rights initiative has a much longer reach.

“I believe all citizens benefit,” said Commissioner Christopher J. Gadway (R), adding that retiring development rights or selling them to residential developers was sound strategy for making roads less crowded and minimizes the need to construct new schools.

