Although it’s a program that appears to only concern landowners and developers, Calvert’s board of commissioners expressed belief that the transferable development rights initiative has a much longer reach.
“I believe all citizens benefit,” said Commissioner Christopher J. Gadway (R), adding that retiring development rights or selling them to residential developers was sound strategy for making roads less crowded and minimizes the need to construct new schools.
“The program is extremely vital,” Commissioner Mike Hart (R) added. “It’s essential for rural character.”
As the county government website explains, implementation of a transferable development rights program, known commonly as TDR, “permits all or part of the density potential of one tract of land to be transferred to another noncontiguous parcel. The density potential unit (TDR) becomes a separate right of property ownership which can be sold separate from the land from which it was created.”
During their meeting Tuesday, the commissioners held a public hearing on a budget adjustment for the current fiscal year for the county’s land preservation program and to sign off on the Agricultural Preservation Advisory Board’s recommendations for both the transferable development rights and the purchase and retirement reserve funds in fiscal 2023.
Both the public hearing and the new business item discussion regarding TDRs were held without the presence of Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R), who explained, “I farm, I own land and I do own some TDRs in partnership with family members.”
For the business item discussion, Commissioner Kelly D. McConkey (R) announced he, too, would not participate since he owns a farm. McConkey did participate in the discussion during the hearing and voted to approve the budget adjustment after expressing some reservations.
In a memo to the commissioners, Jennifer David, the county’s rural planner, stated that during the last fiscal year the purchase and retirement budget was $1.53 million while the TDR reserve was set at just under $921,700. The purchase and retirement program had a fund balance of $873,000 while the TDR reserve remains at its original level. David explained no transactions were finalized during FY 2022 but since the three transactions have been completed.
David noted the TDR reserve, or “bank,” was a pilot program.
“This is a county-managed program that will facilitate TDR sales between farmers and developers and act as a revolving fund,” David stated.
“I feel like all the taxpayers are paying for this program,” McConkey said, adding later that while he viewed the purchase and retirement program as “vital, what concerns me is the rising cost.”
Mary Beth Cook, planning and zoning director, explained that not all the money in Calvert programs aimed at preserving rural land comes from the general fund.
“It has many sources,” said Cook, listing recordation tax receipts and funds from state agencies as other contributors.
In a letter dated Aug. 5 that David wrote on behalf of Thomas Hance, Agricultural Preservation Advisory Board chairman, and sent to the commissioners, it is stated, "There is a need to fairly compensate participants for the value of the land they have protected while also seeking to reach as many applicants as possible. The [Agricultural Preservation Advisory Board] feels that increasing the [purchase and retirement] price is fair after assessing and comparing land value and other active land preservation programs. With this in mind, the [Agricultural Preservation Advisory Board] respectfully recommends a purchase price of $5,000 per TDR for this [purchase and retirement] cycle.”
With the commissioners’ approval, county government staff are directed to open the purchase and retire cycle to receive applications from landowners.