As of this past June, Calvert Hospice is now under the umbrella of Hospice of the Chesapeake. On Tuesday, the Calvert County commissioners met with the president of the organization, which allies four jurisdictions — Calvert, Anne Arundel, Charles and Prince George’s — in providing palliative care and comfort to dying patients and their families.
Mike Grady, Hospice of Chesapeake president, called the merging of Calvert into the regional organization the result of a “thoughtful and very necessary decision. It was a decision about the future.”
Grady added that “acquisition does mean change.”
In total, Hospice of the Chesapeake, which started in Anne Arundel County in 1979, cares for over 650 patients daily and has over 360 employees. It is Maryland’s largest hospice organization.
“Families need support now more than ever,” said Grady, adding that no one requesting hospice’s help is turned away.
In addition to coping with the ongoing national nursing shortage, Grady said the hospice organization is also challenged by inflation pressures and supply chain issues just like any business.
In 2020, Calvert Hospice was forced to close the Burnett Hospice House in Prince Frederick due to staffing shortages.
Grady stated an assessment of the house and how it will fit into Hospice of the Chesapeake’s operation in Calvert is ongoing.
Staffing, he said, remains the biggest obstacle.
“It’s 24/7 care,” said Grady.
Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) said he would like to see the Burnett Hospice House, which began accepting patients in 2010, back in operation “because it’s a great asset.”
Conceding the commissioners could not control the staffing situation plaguing the organization, Hance stated what the county could do was offer resources to make improvements to the property.
“If it requires a budget adjustment, we’ll work through that process,” said Hance, who indicated around $100,000 in county funds could be allocated for the work.
Jennifer Moreland, community resources director, said the site needs extensive work done to its driveway and parking area.
After declaring hospice professionals and volunteers were doing “God’s work,” Commissioner Christopher J. Gadway (R) made the motion to direct county government staff to use resources to make the needed improvements to the house. The motion passed unanimously.