As of this past June, Calvert Hospice is now under the umbrella of Hospice of the Chesapeake. On Tuesday, the Calvert County commissioners met with the president of the organization, which allies four jurisdictions — Calvert, Anne Arundel, Charles and Prince George’s — in providing palliative care and comfort to dying patients and their families.

Mike Grady, Hospice of Chesapeake president, called the merging of Calvert into the regional organization the result of a “thoughtful and very necessary decision. It was a decision about the future.”

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews