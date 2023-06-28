Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge

The Calvert County commissioners appear receptive to the idea of a private company building a replacement for the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge in Solomons. Public support could be the biggest hurdle since the initiative would require tolls to be paid to cross the span.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

It has been discussed and dismissed for over two years, but the possibility of contracting with a private company to build a replacement for the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge got a boost Tuesday when the Calvert commissioners listened to a presentation from United Bridge Partners.

The presentation followed a similar one to the St. Mary's County commissioners earlier this year.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews