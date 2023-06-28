It has been discussed and dismissed for over two years, but the possibility of contracting with a private company to build a replacement for the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge got a boost Tuesday when the Calvert commissioners listened to a presentation from United Bridge Partners.
The presentation followed a similar one to the St. Mary's County commissioners earlier this year.
All parties agreed that a large number of citizens — along with state and officials from a neighboring county — would need to “buy into” the notion of constructing a wider, more modern bridge to connect Calvert and St. Mary’s and span the Patuxent River.
“We tend to be an option that’s available,” Doug Witt, United Bridge Partner’s president and CEO, said.
Witt said the company’s strategy is to “fund, build and operate.”
Driving the county government’s receptiveness to the company’s pitch are the public’s clamor for a safer, wider bridge where a single fender bender or vehicle breakdown won’t result in the total closure of the span and the state transportation department’s unwillingness to prioritize the replacement project.
“This board is not opposed to this,” Calvert Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) said.
While he couldn’t provide an exact estimate, Witt said $500 million project cost “is a placeholder.” However, he said of the total estimated cost, “it’s fuzzy.”
The project would, in the long run, be paid by tolls, which has been a sticking point since the notion of privatizing the project was initially floated.
“We want the lowest tolls to do this,” Witt said, adding that his company will assume the risk for construction. “It’s all equity. There’s no debt here.”
Witt affirmed the new bridge could be completed in three years.
Commissioner Mike Hart (R) expressed concern about the onerousness of small wage earners who routinely cross the bridge having to pay a toll.
Hart called a bridge toll for a minimum wage earner frequently using the span “a big hit.”
Witt explained the company does use EZ Pass, a system used on Maryland’s toll facilities, including the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, the Inner County Connector and Baltimore Harbor Tunnel, as well as regionally for the Gov. Harry W. Nice Memorial/Sen. Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge, which connects Charles County with Virginia on Route 301.
Some of Witt’s other selling points were his affirmation that the current span would remain open and operating while the replacement was being built, a priority on safety, the pledge to make the bridge four-lane with bicycle paths and United Bridge Partners’ project track record.
“We know how to do this,” Witt said, adding that his company is opening three bridges this year. “We’ve done this six times. It’s an investment in the community.”
Witt’s co-presenter, Addison Smith of Alta Crest LLC, affirmed that consensus from the community will be crucial.
According to Smith’s company website, Alta Crest “positions clients as first movers by originating and defining projects, guiding projects from concept to completion and reducing political risk.”
“The deal would have to be resident friendly,” Hart said.
Hance stated the next steps in the process would be “formalizing” discussions within the community to determine how the public feels about the proposal.
Ranch club taxing district followup
The commissioners took two votes as a follow-up to the strident June 13 public hearing at the Southern Community Center, which ended with the board voting unanimously to deny a request from the Property Owners Association of Chesapeake Ranch Estates’ Board of Directors’ request to extend the community’s status as a special taxing district.
The commissioners’ first vote was to reconsider the June 13 decision, which killed the request to assess $275 per resident per year.
The second vote was to accept the recommendation of John Norris, county attorney, to allocate the estimated $810,000 in the expiring special taxing district into a reserve fund to use for infrastructure projects.
Adding receipts from the community’s road tax revenue, Norris said, means Chesapeake Ranch Estates “would essentially already have collected one year’s worth of tax district revenue"
Norris conceded the proposal did not address the major issue of the community’s eligibility for federal emergency management funds. The attorney explained the federal agency reimburses special tax district communities 75% of mitigation costs in the event of a natural disaster impacting roads and other infrastructure.
Norris said the county could take $10 per lot of previously collected road tax money as a “special assessment,” which would allow Chesapeake Ranch Estates to maintain its federal emergency fund eligibility. No further levies on the property owners would be needed.
“We need to move forward,” Travis Scott, Property Owners Association of Chesapeake Ranch Estates board of directors president, declared. “We heard you loud and clear.”
Smith added that “FEMA is a huge part” of the board’s aim to assess a special tax per lot per year.
“We understood the premise of why you needed the STD,” Hance told Scott.
Scott promised his board will come back to the commissioners with a new proposal vetted by the property owners, adding the next hearing will be different.
Commissioner Todd Ireland (R) suggested Scott and other community leaders needed to provide a presentation on the special tax district strategy and why it is needed.
“The FEMA issue alone will educate a lot of people,” Ireland said.
Zoning revision process begins
County government’s effort to draft a revised zoning ordinance to go with its comprehensive plan is underway.
“We are just starting the first update in 20 years,” Hance said. "We’re going to take our time.”
Noting that county government has already drawn criticism after work sessions in April and May for the rigid timelines presented, Hance stated Mary Beth Cook, planning and zoning director, took the initiative during a public presentation June 22 to extend the first comment deadline an additional three weeks.
At the well-attended June 22 session, Cook said staff will try to make the many current zoning areas clearer and more transparent on maps.
Featured Local Savings
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters.Explore newsletters