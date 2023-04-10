Discussing state program participation

Calvert County Administrator Mike Willis, left, and Danielle Russell, grants specialist, discuss renewal of the county's "sustainable community" participation with the state during the commissioners' April 4 meeting.

Calvert County’s designation as being a “Maryland Sustainable Community” will end in late August. With a newly hired grants management specialist now on staff the county commissioners will have some guidance on workable projects in designated areas of the county that are eligible to receive specific state funds.

During the board’s April 4 meeting, Mark Willis, county administrator, introduced Danielle Russell, county government’s grants specialist, who then presented an overview of the designation renewal process.


