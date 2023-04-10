Calvert County Administrator Mike Willis, left, and Danielle Russell, grants specialist, discuss renewal of the county's "sustainable community" participation with the state during the commissioners' April 4 meeting.
Calvert County’s designation as being a “Maryland Sustainable Community” will end in late August. With a newly hired grants management specialist now on staff the county commissioners will have some guidance on workable projects in designated areas of the county that are eligible to receive specific state funds.
During the board’s April 4 meeting, Mark Willis, county administrator, introduced Danielle Russell, county government’s grants specialist, who then presented an overview of the designation renewal process.
Russell has prior experience in writing and managing grants and conducting research.
“The designation provides benefits from the state, including the opportunity to access an interagency revitalization toolbox of financing programs and tax incentives,” Russell stated in a memo to the commissioners. “A range of benefits includes grants, tax credits and loans from several Maryland state departments, including the department of environment, housing and community development, and transportation. The designation allows local governments, businesses and homeowners to access several of the state’s grants, loans and tax credits.”
Four unincorporated town centers in Calvert — Prince Frederick, Dunkirk, Lusby and Solomons — and both municipalities — North Beach and Chesapeake Beach — are currently designated as sustainable communities.
The state grants are for the “reinvestment and revitalization of Maryland’s existing communities.”
Russell said an action plan draft will be presented to the commissioners in May and June with a final application compiled in July.
Willis said the grants program is a product of Maryland’s “smart growth” strategy.
Commissioner Catherine M. Grasso (R) sought a definition of smart growth. Willis said it was to find sustainable components that could be added to a community in keeping with land management tools, such as the comprehensive plan, that won’t result in unwanted development.
“A lot of this could marry up with the [capital improvements plan],” Willis said, adding that the projects could include sidewalks, lighting and parks.
The county administrator stated there will likely be concerns about any “strings attached” for any grant funding the county accepts.
Commissioner Mike Hart (R) opined Calvert would have been better off taking no state funds for sidewalks in Solomons, given the problematic oversight that the grant funding required.
“Sometimes it not worth it to have the grant if it’s going to bog us down or takes us in a direction our citizens don’t want to go,” Grasso added.
Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) also acknowledged that there is a history of Calvert leaders taking on projects incentivized by state grants that should have been declined.
“We always need to do research,” he said.
In her memo, Russell noted that there is currently no fiscal impact created by renewing the sustainable communities designation, which “provides access to state programs and tax incentives.”
Statewide, examples of sustainable community projects include the Wharf in Leonardtown and Annapolis Main Street.
Grant for pavilion project gets green light
A project staff members are seeking additional funding for regionally was not discussed at the meeting but voted on during the consent agenda segment. The commissioners accepted economic development and public works joint recommendation to authorize Hance to sign a grant agreement with the Tri-County Council for a $60,000 grant for the Armory Square Improvement Plan.
“The project has been awarded additional funding through the Rural Maryland Economic Development Fund, overseen by the Maryland Department of Commerce and administered by the five rural, regional councils to boost economic development activity, stimulate private sector investment and create jobs in the state’s rural regions,” Julie Oberg, economic development director stated in a memo to the board. “Calvert County government was awarded $60,000” for the current fiscal year for the schematic design “of a multi-use open-air pavilion in the heart of the Prince Frederick Town Center. An additional $2 million has been awarded to construct the pavilion.”
Construction of the facility is scheduled to start in fiscal 2024.
“The project will revitalize the vacant armory location, serve as a centrally located focal point for a walkable community in the Prince Frederick Town Center and complement any future development at Armory Square,” Oberg stated.