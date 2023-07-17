Calvert Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) said July 11, based on his observations, “It does appear it’s harder to get local legislation passed than it used to be.”

With a commissioner form of government, as is the case in all three Southern Maryland counties, all the legislative and executive powers of the county board come from the state legislature, with the governor’s approval.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews