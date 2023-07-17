Calvert Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) said July 11, based on his observations, “It does appear it’s harder to get local legislation passed than it used to be.”
With a commissioner form of government, as is the case in all three Southern Maryland counties, all the legislative and executive powers of the county board come from the state legislature, with the governor’s approval.
“We’re learning we are going to have to work harder to get our bills through,” Hance said. “It’s going to require more participation from citizens.”
John Norris, county attorney, made a presentation to the board during the July 11 commissioners' meeting to talk about strategies for getting local legislation in the hopper ahead of the rush and increasing public participation in the process.
Commissioner Catherine Grasso (R), who has taken on the time-consuming task of representing the panel at Maryland Association of Counties’ meetings, also provided an overview of some successful and unsuccessful local measures from the 2023 session of the Maryland General Assembly.
“There are a number of public requests that have already come in,” Norris said.
The county attorney added that the deadline for receiving comments from the public proposing legislative action in Calvert is Aug. 11. The requests that are received will be presented to the commissioners for their consideration in open session. About one month later, the board will be asked to take a position on the requests.
Norris said Oct. 17 is the tentative date for a presentation to the county’s Annapolis delegation of the commissioners’ legislative requests for the next session.
State senators and delegates members have a deadline of Nov. 1 to request the drafting of pre-filed bills.
The 2024 General Assembly session begins Jan. 10 and ends April 8.
Norris said it is important to file requests for legislation before the first week of February.
“A bill can be introduced at anytime during the 90-day legislative session,” Norris stated. “Earlier submission provides a better opportunity to allow the bill adequate time to pass through the legislative process.”
During her segment of the presentation, Grasso noted the county-proposed measure regarding the length of service award program for Calvert’s volunteer firefighters was successful.
The program changes include making the burial benefit a death benefit with an increase from $6,000 to $10,000 for a qualified volunteer who has completed 25 years of certified service and Increasing the burial benefit from $240 to $336 for each year of certified service.
Additionally, the measure increased the program’s line of duty death benefit from $6,000 to $10,000 and it authorizes the county commissioners to increase the benefit amount for all qualified individuals by a cost of living increase that corresponds with that given to county employees.
Not gaining passage during the 2023 session was the commissioners’ request to obtain enabling legislation to discuss the adoption of a local preference for county-issued contracts. The proposed measure never made it out of committee.
“Meetings are scheduled with House [of Delegates] leadership and stakeholders to seek better outcomes this coming session,” Grasso said, adding that there is “broad support” locally for the bill.
Another failed local initiative was a proposed bill affecting the gambling admission and amusement tax.
“This request would have increased revenues available for park development by equalizing the admissions and amusement tax paid in Calvert County with that paid in other counties,” Grasso said. “This bill was the subject of considerable lobbying against it and was not voted out of committee before the general assembly adjourned. At this point we are 2% shy of what other counties are receiving.”
Hance noted the commissioners rely on the county attorney to keep them in the loop during the General Assembly’s session on how bills are faring in the various committees and on the floors of the house and senate.
“Tracking a lot of different bills during a session is a task,” Hance said.
To submit a request for legislation go to calvertcountymd.gov/legislativerequest.
