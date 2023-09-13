Calvert’s board of commissioners received an update on the Comcast internet buildout project Tuesday as it enters its third and final phase.
Currently, Ashley N. Staples-Reid, county government’s special projects program manager, is helming the effort to extend internet service to every county home.
In her overview of the project, Staples-Reid noted Comcast awarded the county $2.26 million via the Maryland fiscal 2021 infrastructure grant to aid the first two phases of the buildout in calendar year 2021. That summer the board removed a 300-foot limitation, enabling cable service to be available to every home in the county with no installation charges to homeowners.
A reimbursement to those who had made customer contribution investments followed less than three months later. The total reimbursement was $29,283.
Staples-Reid explained the first phase was dubbed “the Barstow buildout,” since it provided service to over 160 homes in the Barstow Road area. It was the project’s largest single cluster of houses. The second phase, said Staples-Reid, was “a cluster of smaller projects throughout the county.”
During the summer of 2022, additional American Rescue Plan Act funds were allocated for the third phase as the first two phases neared completion.
This past April Comcast awarded Calvert $942,223 from the Maryland fiscal 2023 infrastructure grant for the third phase.
The cutoff date for citizens to request and sign up for a free connection was in June. Staples-Reid told the board just over 400 residents signed up before the deadline.
The big ask coming from Staples-Reid Tuesday was for the commissioners to grant the county administrator authority “to integrate newly identified, unserved homes into current phase three Comcast buildout designs on a case-by-case basis.”
The four commissioners present Tuesday unanimously approved the request.
The current estimated buildout cost is more than $6.2 million.
Both county and Comcast officials concede the flight of the third phase of the buildout hit an air pocket due to property owners who have been unwilling to grant easements.
“We need easements to extend services,” Chris Comer of Comcast told Southern Maryland News. “This is a once in a lifetime project.”
“This is causing major setbacks,” Staples-Reid stated during her presentation, adding that over 200 properties in the current plan are in need of easements. “That is going to be a hurdle.”
Staples-Reid noted another concern is the rising cost of “builds.” That process involves identification, surveying, design as well as obtaining permits and easements.
Staples-Reid said that to date county government has not had to use general fund money to augment the state and federal funding in the project coffer nor has it needed to spend franchise fee revenues.
“Sole use of franchise fees were originally budgeted to fund the project,” she said.
Of the entire effort to connect more of Calvert’s customers to the internet, Commissioner President Earl. F. “Buddy” Hance (R) said, “We are very proud of this.”
Hance recalled during the COVID-19 pandemic the commissioners heard concerns of citizens who had to drive their children to libraries or fast food restaurants to access Wi-Fi in order to keep up with schoolwork, which was all being done online. That prompted the previous board of commissioners to vote to extend internet service and offer it to residents in areas where there was no access.
“More people signed up than we thought,” Hance said.
Comer said expanding rural broadband has been “slow and erratic” around Maryland but Calvert and Cecil are two counties that got ahead of the curve. According to Comer, the work in Calvert to identify the unserved has been made less complicated due to Calvert County government’s geographical information system mapping.
“This is not cheap,” Hance said of the project. “We are not going to do this forever.”
To follow the progress of the project, go to calvertcountyMD.gov and click on Comcast Buildout.
