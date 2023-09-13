Ashley Staples-Reid

Ashley Staples-Reid is Calvert County government's special projects program manager.

 SCREENSHOT BY MARTY MADDEN

Calvert’s board of commissioners received an update on the Comcast internet buildout project Tuesday as it enters its third and final phase.

Currently, Ashley N. Staples-Reid, county government’s special projects program manager, is helming the effort to extend internet service to every county home.


  

