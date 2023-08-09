During a pre-meeting discussion on Tuesday, Aug. 8, Calvert County Sheriff Ricky Cox (R) updated the county commissioners on police activity over the past week. Among the suspects arrested in two separate incidents were four men from Washington, D.C., who were alleged to have committed thefts and were apprehended after being pursued, at least one at high speed, by deputies.
Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) told the sheriff the board “supports” the practice of “chasing” the suspects.
In noting that many of Calvert’s more recent high speed chases have involved perpetrators from Washington, D.C., Cox stated at least one of those arrested has told a deputy, “We didn’t think you all chased.”
Calvert’s recent history tells a much different story.
Back in May, four D.C. area residents who were later indicted on charges of robbing a bank led officers on a high speed chase that finally ended with a crash in the Owings area. The pursuit covered roadways south to Prince Frederick, resulting in property damage. An innocent motorist was injured in the crash.
Last December, two men from the Baltimore area riding in a stolen vehicle led cops on a high speed chase that started in Prince Frederick and ended in southern Anne Arundel County. A sheriff’s patrol vehicle was damaged during an incident, which ended when deputies took measures to disable the vehicle. One man fled the scene but was apprehended a short time later.
Later that month, a high-speed chase from Dunkirk to Huntingtown preceded a shooting incident in which Calvert sheriff's Deputy James Flynt was critically wounded. Brandon Alexander Turner, 22, of Greenbelt, who is charged with attempted murder, is scheduled to go on trial in December.
Commissioner Mike Hart (R) quipped that he would like to see a sign posted at the north end of the county reminding outsiders that “the law will be enforced” in Calvert.
Tipping fees upped
In order to maintain self-sufficiency, the county’s public works department’s solid waste division charges several fees to facility users.
During the commissioners’ Aug. 1 meeting, Maria Liubarskaia, the county’s solid waste division chief, gave the board an overview of proposed changes to the fee schedule during a public hearing.
The solid waste tipping fees — payments required of anyone who disposes of waste in a landfill — “are calculated using the prior fiscal year’s adopted tipping fees multiplied by Consumer Price Index,” Liubarskaia stated in her public hearing memo.
Liubarskaia stated public works “received a letter from Garnet of Maryland Inc. with the proposed fiscal 2024 tipping fees for the hauling and disposal of municipal solid waste from the Appeal Transfer Station.”
The Jessup-based waste management provided recommendations based on the formula.
“With a 6.62% increase, the fiscal 2024 tipping fee rate at Appeal Transfer Station for residential customers shall be $86.54 per ton. For commercial customers and residents of a county other than Calvert, it shall be set at $95.77 per ton,” Liubarskaia stated.
After one comment was received the commissioners voted approve the fee schedule. The new fees went into effect Aug. 8.
Long-range planner honored
During the Aug. 1 meeting, the county commissioners honored long-range planner Jenny Plummer-Walker with a Pride and Quality Award.
The award noted, “Jenny’s extraordinary public service has greatly improved both the workplace and the public perception of government.”
Plummer-Welker, who has made multiple presentations at public meetings on minute and big picture changes to the planning and zoning department’s various land use policies, thanked all local government departments for their contributions.
She has worked for Calvert government for nearly 30 years.
Mary Beth Cook, planning and zoning director, called the award an occasion to “celebrate” her longtime coworker. “The sadness can come at the end of the month when she does actually retire."