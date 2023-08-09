Sheriff Ricky Cox

Calvert County Sheriff Ricky Cox (R) briefed the county commissioners on recent police activity.

 MARTY MADDEN/SOUTHERN MARYLAND NEWS

During a pre-meeting discussion on Tuesday, Aug. 8, Calvert County Sheriff Ricky Cox (R) updated the county commissioners on police activity over the past week. Among the suspects arrested in two separate incidents were four men from Washington, D.C., who were alleged to have committed thefts and were apprehended after being pursued, at least one at high speed, by deputies.

Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) told the sheriff the board “supports” the practice of “chasing” the suspects.


  

