By the end of 2021, Calvert government officials are hoping the unserved will finally be served.
On Tuesday, Dec. 15, the county commissioners took action to begin the process of bringing cable internet service from the county’s lone provider, Comcast, to every home in Calvert within 300 feet of rights of way.
The actions came after a public hearing held during the board’s weekly meeting.
Linda Vassallo, county government’s deputy administrator, conceded that while the goal is to make access feasible for every household in Calvert, there may still be residences staff may be unaware of who have not been contacted.
“We’re pushing out to every single house we can find,” said Mark Willis, the county administrator.
Noting that there has been clamoring from the public for more service options, Vassallo pointed out that Comcast is the “only company to come to the table.”
The total cost of the entire construction project is $3.7 million. The commissioners voted to use $1.6 million from the county’s fund containing receipts of a “Comcast franchise fee” it levies on customers for a portion of the work.
“The franchise fee has been budgeted in the county’s general fund,” Vassallo stated. “This fee is collected on consumer bills. ... To make up the difference for this transfer in fiscal year 2021, [the department of] finance and budget recommended use of income tax revenue.”
Vassallo said the county is still hoping to obtain a state grant to help fund the project. During her presentation, Vassallo stated that one of the key points of the county’s franchise agreement with Comcast is “a clear cost-sharing formula for line extension when minimum density is not met.” The contract maintains a 15 homes per-mile density requirement, the lowest in the state.
The neighborhoods lacking cable service are scattered throughout Calvert.
“There were originally 20 unserved communities identified in Calvert County or approximately 475” homes, Vassallo stated, adding that 318 residences remain.
Carrie Willson, Calvert Library director, testified at the hearing, saying she “strongly supports” the service expansion. “It increases property values,” she said.
Willson noted that library branches have seen a high demand for “hotspots” during the coronavirus pandemic from customers who have no internet access in their homes.
“I’ve been working at this for five years,” said Ron Cooper, who identified himself as a resident of Marshall Road and Chimney Lane of St. Leonard. According to a construction schedule, work to provide access to that neighborhood is scheduled for sometime during the last three months of 2021.
Commissioner Thomas “Tim” Hutchins (R) asked that five emails he received from constituents be entered into the record as well as the live testimony.
“It’s an ambitious goal,” said Commissioner Earl “Buddy” Hance (R), who was elected board president earlier in the meeting. “There’s always going to be obstacles to overcome.”
Vassallo said a map of the planned cable access projects is being developed and will be made available to the public.
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews