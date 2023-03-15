Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Arts Center

Unusual art, such as this item from Asia, is often showcased at Annmarie Garden's art center. Plans are underway to make the venue on Dowell Road a government-controlled facility.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

Acknowledging many residents probably already think Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Arts Center is already a county-owned and operated facility, Calvert’s commissioners conducted a work session Tuesday laying the groundwork for that scenario to become reality.

In a memo to the board, Mark Willis, county administrator, stated the nonprofit, private facility’s leadership — staff and board of directors — “requested that their organization be realigned into Calvert County government, using the Calvert Marine Museum as model.”


Twitter: @MartySoMdNews