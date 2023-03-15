Acknowledging many residents probably already think Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Arts Center is already a county-owned and operated facility, Calvert’s commissioners conducted a work session Tuesday laying the groundwork for that scenario to become reality.
In a memo to the board, Mark Willis, county administrator, stated the nonprofit, private facility’s leadership — staff and board of directors — “requested that their organization be realigned into Calvert County government, using the Calvert Marine Museum as model.”
The incorporation of the marine museum occurred during the 1980s.
In 1991, Francis and Ann Marie Koenig donated a 30-acre tract near Solomons to the county for the purpose of creating a sculpture park. The couple, who owned a house in St. Leonard, had purchased the land in 1960 and, despite numerous offers from developers, maintained ownership.
Annmarie Garden has received county funding and services, and its management was originally provided by the Koenig Private Foundation. However, in 2019, the foundation’s funds ceased.
Stacey Hann-Ruff, the facility’s director/curator for nearly two decades, said in addition to the work of Ann’s Circle Inc., a 501c3 nonprofit created in 2004 that supports its programs and activities, and the 16-member staff’s relentless work to obtain grant funds to augment the county government allocation, the facility continues to operate.
“We’ve been partners for a long time,” said Hann-Ruff. “This is nothing new. We’ve turn it into something to be proud of.”
Willis said county government staff was recommending a $1 million “placeholder” be included in the fiscal 2024 budget for the subsequent assimilation of Annmarie Garden into the county government structure.
“There’s no way we’re going to let them fail,” said Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R), who indicated he was not in favor of creating a separate department for the sculpture garden but would prefer to see them within an existing department.
“You have a successful model,” said Commissioner Mike Hart (R), who currently serves as the board’s representative on Ann’s Circle. Noting the traditional success of annual events like Halloween in the Garden and the Christmas lights display, he declared, “Annmarie Garden is a part of Calvert. We should be there as a stabilizing factor.”
“There’s a lot of creativity there,” Commissioner Catherine Grasso (R) added.
“We want to make sure that place is there 50 years, 100 years from now,” said Ann’s Circle President Lee Woodfin.
Willis stated in his memo that after the facility is assimilated into the county government’s structure, Ann’s Circle “will continue to operate and act in a similar capacity to the Calvert Marine Museum Society.”
There was no vote taken by the commissioners. That will occur after a final budget proposal and an organizational oversight recommendation are presented.