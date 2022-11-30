Expansions to four town centers that were adopted in 2019 when Calvert officials updated the county’s comprehensive plan have now officially been removed by unanimous vote of the county commissioners.
The vote was taken Tuesday night after a brief public hearing at the Harriet Elizabeth Brown Community Center.
Off camera, Commissioner Christopher J. Gadway (R) noted the board completed in less than 15 minutes an initiative that took several months to resolve.
The board’s action amends the portion of the comprehensive plan affecting the Huntingtown, Prince Frederick, Lusby and Solomons town centers.
The county planning commission held a public hearing earlier in November on the proposals calling for removal of an eastward expansion of the Huntingtown Town Center, a substantial expansion of the Prince Frederick Town Center and inclusion of a large portion of land that would have connected the Lusby and Solomons town centers. After closing the public record, a majority of the planning commission voted to recommend the proposed plan amendments for adoption by the commissioners.
The comprehensive plan’s changes to the Dunkirk, Owings and St. Leonard town center plans remain intact.
The initiative to downsize the town center expansions drew large support from citizens groups supportive of retaining Calvert’s rural character and protecting the environment. The proposal drew only opposition from a builder and the region’s association of realtors.
“You clearly recognize the implications of these expansions on our roads, other county infrastructure and the environment,” said Ron Klauda, who spoke on behalf of the American Chestnut Land Trust.
Some of the heftiest criticism of the 2019 Comprehensive Plan Update process came from Greg Bowen, a former director of planning and zoning. Bowen aimed his criticism at the consultants hired by the county during the update process.
Noting that citizens participating in the update process had major concerns about “traffic congestion,” Bowen noted that the architects of the plan rewrite nevertheless “eliminated a buildout limit” and expanded the town centers in a way that would have resulted in “28,000 more households — an 80% increase as soon as 2040.” The added residential growth, said Bowen, would have added more motor vehicles “to a highway that cannot handle all those cars. Consultants never came up with a feasible plan to address daily traffic congestion or, god forbid, emergency evacuation.”
The action on the town centers was but one step taken Tuesday by county officials to put the brakes on development.
During a joint public hearing that followed the commissioners’ hearing on the town center changes, proposed changes to Calvert’s adequate public facilities regulations were deemed consistent by a majority of planning commission members.
In addition to public schools and county roads, the regulations will now include the components of water and sewer, stormwater management, solid waste and recycling, fire rescue and emergency medical and law enforcement services as issues developers must address before projects may be approved.
Kerry Dull, the county’s public works director, explained that his department will be implementing stricter guidelines for road adequacy during the approval process.
At least one public hearing speaker, Leonard Zuza, didn’t feel the proposed APF regulations went far enough.
“As currently drafted, the APF provisions collectively signal that developers need not necessarily comply with regulations relating to the protection of Calvert infrastructure because these regulations are open to negotiation,” said Zuza. “The proposed APF provisions either eliminate or significantly soften performance the benchmarks for builders that are present in traditional APF provisions. As written, these provisions appear to allow unelected Calvert personnel to waive some, if not most, remediation costs from builders to Calvert taxpayers without any accountability to Calvert commissioners or residents.”
Zuza requested the board to direct staff to make revisions to the APF provisions before adopting them.
While Commissioner Mike Hart (R) expressed “extreme concern for growth” and indicated concerns that changes to the road requirements didn’t go far enough, Mary Beth Cook, planning and zoning director, opined that by mandating a stricter level of service “we’re making strides.”
“This is just one more tool in the toolbox to keep Calvert rural,” Gadway declared, in making the motion to adopt the expanded adequate public facilities regulations. The motion passed unanimously.