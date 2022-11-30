Harriet Elizabeth Brown Community Center

Harriet Elizabeth Brown Community Center in Prince Frederick.

 CALVERT COUNTY GOVERNMENT PHOTO

Expansions to four town centers that were adopted in 2019 when Calvert officials updated the county’s comprehensive plan have now officially been removed by unanimous vote of the county commissioners.

The vote was taken Tuesday night after a brief public hearing at the Harriet Elizabeth Brown Community Center.


