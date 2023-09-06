The new Chesapeake Hills Golf Course clubhouse

Calvert Commissioner President Earl F. "Buddy" Hance (R) concedes the Chesapeake Hills Golf Course clubhouse project "has gotten dragged a bit."

 MARTY MADDEN/SOUTHERN MARYLAND NEWS

The Chesapeake Hills Golf Course rental facility project continues to be a work in progress and the Calvert County commissioners last week, with one motion, approved two components aimed at assuring the new structure is a moneymaker.

Shannon Nazzal, director of the parks and recreation department, on Aug. 29 gave the board an overview of the new clubhouse’s rental package fee schedule and vendor agreement.


  

