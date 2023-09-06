The Chesapeake Hills Golf Course rental facility project continues to be a work in progress and the Calvert County commissioners last week, with one motion, approved two components aimed at assuring the new structure is a moneymaker.
Shannon Nazzal, director of the parks and recreation department, on Aug. 29 gave the board an overview of the new clubhouse’s rental package fee schedule and vendor agreement.
Nazzal stated the vendor agreement “will allow vendors to be advertised to potential renters. Through this agreement, approved vendors gain access to advertise their business by the information being distributed to patrons seeking to book the facilities. An advertising fee is applied if a vendor wishes to be advertised in this manner. A fee is not applied if a vendor only wishes to be vetted through the county’s approved procurement procedures.
“In a nutshell, this is setting the fees for when people come in to do events,” Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) said.
“And that’s stand business,” Commissioner Catherine Grasso (R) added.
“Most rental halls do that to make sure they have reputable businesses,” Hance stated.
The multi-page vendor agreement covers a long list of stipulations. The list includes hours of operation, advertising fees, safe operating standards, tax remittance, restrictions, setup and cleanup, video and photo release, insurance, Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines, violations and indemnification.
Commissioner Mark Cox (R) asked if any events had been scheduled yet.
“Not at this time,” Nazzal said. The department director later added, “We’re already getting calls.”
There had been hope that the new building would be open and ready for operation by now. However, an observation at the golf course shows the clubhouse project, while completely under roof, still requires much work.
“This project has gotten dragged a little bit,” Hance said.
Commissioner Mike Hart (R), who has been the project’s biggest cheerleader, predicted great demand for the building’s use once it is finished.
Recalling the difficult days of convincing the public a county-run, private event venue was needed, Hart stated, “This was the right project then, it’s the right project now.”
“Definitely needed in the county,” Grasso said.
In June 2022 the estimated cost of constructing the 8,150-square-foot facility rose to $5.7 million, almost double the original estimate. The higher cost was attributed to price spikes in the construction trade.
To fund the overage, the board approved a loan from the general fund to be repaid annually through a promissory note.
W.M Davis Inc. of Hollywood is building the new clubhouse, which will include a bar, grill, two kitchens, a pro shop and offices.
No date was given for the opening of the clubhouse.