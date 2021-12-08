According to projections, the number of Calvert County residents age 60 and older will increase by 30% over the next quarter of a century.
Jennifer Moreland, Calvert’s community resources director, used that stark statistic to begin her pitch to the county commissioners to get Calvert on board with the American Association of Retired Persons “age-friendly communities” initiative.
Moreland also pointed out that debilitating diseases like Alzheimer’s, rheumatoid arthritis and cancer are on the rise.
Currently, one in five of the nation’s seniors are identified as “elder orphans,” Moreland said, and AARP research shows by 2030 the ratio will be one in every four. An elder orphan is defined as a senior with no family available to address caregiving needs.
“Our aging community is projected to grow and have more complex needs, and needs to be prepared,” said Moreland.
The department director stated that recently community resources, the office on aging and the county’s commission on aging have been studying the AARP aging communities initiative. Joining the growing list of communities provides “a launching pad” for Calvert effort to prepare for the significant demographics change.
Ed Sullivan, Calvert’s Office on Aging division chief, noted that the local housing authority currently has approximately 1,500 seniors on a wait list for senior apartments at Calvert Pines, Southern Pines and in the North Beach area.
Commissioner Mike Hart (R) said he believes the community supports more housing for the senior population.
Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) stated the board has advocated for age-restricted residential projects but keeps getting “push-back” from developers.
Hance, the lone commissioner who is a senior citizen, shared his experience of helping out two elderly women who fit the “orphan” prototype.
“They just want to be safe,” said Hance. “They’re alone in the world and they just want some security that somebody is going to look in on them.”
The commissioners voted unanimously to start the planning process for Calvert’s inclusion in the AARP’s age-friendly communities initiative.
As outlined by Moreland, a commission will be established and a “convener” will be identified. Then a needs assessment will be conducted and an action/evaluation plan will be developed. That plan will be sent to the AARP for review and approval.
The county does not have to pay a fee to join and could apply for grant funding that foundations across the country are providing in support of the initiative.
“I am so thrilled we have brought this to our community,” said Calvert resident Sudha Haley, who is a member of the local commission on aging as well as a member of the Maryland AARP executive council.
According to a memo from Moreland, Haley and commission on aging chairman the Rev. Charles Harrell “organized a presentation from a local aging-friendly community, which garnered wide support from commission on aging members.”
The commissioners agreed to sign a letter of support for the county’s application. Moreland said a resolution in support of membership will be ready for a final vote in January.