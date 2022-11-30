Calvert’s health officer noted Tuesday the county is one of the most septic-system dependent in Maryland. Dr. Laurence Polsky added that after recently experiencing an alarming turnover rate within its ranks of environmental health personnel, it’s time to take action.
The solution offered to the county commissioners are service fee adjustments designed to hold taxpayers as harmless as possible while asking residents requiring the services of environmental staff to pay more appropriate fees.
The proposed changes were approved 4–0 by the commissioners after conducting a public hearing. No one from the public offered either oral or written comments about the adjusted fees for applications, permits, inspections, installations and other environmental work done by the county's health department.
According to the health department website, environmental health services is charged with, among other things, “preventing environmental pollution from sewage disposal systems of residential, industrial and commercial sources,” as well as “promoting health by permitting, testing and certifying the potability of individual water supples.”
Environmental health also protects the public “by ensuring all of the foods produced, stored and sold are safe, sanitary and meet regulatory requirements.”
As an example of the increases, currently a new septic requires $250 for an application. Under the new rate structure, a “new septic application” will cost $325.
Southern Maryland News requested a listing of current rates to compare with the proposed rates but county health officials indicated Wednesday they could not readily provide that.
In a statement read during the hearing, Polsky said, “Fees have been static for at least 15 years despite significant changes in costs of basic operations. The new fees are necessary to maintain adequate staffing in the department. Without proper staff we risk major disruptions to vital services to homeowners and businesses across the county.”
Polsky noted in 2021 “eight of our 13 staff resigned to take higher paying jobs elsewhere. These jobs are both in the private and public sectors. We were down to two staff to cover all of the well and septic needs for our entire county. For homeowners and businesses with failing septic systems, we were unable to inspect and approve applications in a timely fashion. We had almost no ability to respond to requests for new systems.”
Matthew Cumers, the director of environmental health for Calvert, indicated that better salaries would mean “a well-trained staff,” with enough savvy to aid consumers in the navigation of some of the dicier processes while still remaining compliant with state environmental laws.
“Every project is going to be unique and different,” said Cumers.
“We spend a lot of time training people,” said Polsky, adding that after many staff members acquire sufficient experience “we lose them.”
“We don’t want a revolving door,” said Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R), who confirmed with Polsky that the plethora of levies were not across the board but determined by the amount of time certain field tasks take for staff to complete.
While the local health department was successful in petitioning the Maryland Department of Budget Management to raise salaries to a more competitive level, a mechanism for sustainability is needed.
Polsky said the strategy going forward will be to adjust the fees annually with inflation.
“Small, incremental fee adjustments tied to the consumer price index will have minimal yearly impact on local businesses and prevent the potential for unpredictable sticker shock in the future,” the health officer declared.
Hance conceded that 15 years is a long time for a government entity to go without hiking the necessary fees. He also predicted the commissioners are likely to hear from some miffed constituents when the new rates take effect. He asked Polsky and Cumers to increase communication with their clients going forward.
“You can never over-communicate,” Hance said.
The new environmental fee rates kick in on New Year’s Day.