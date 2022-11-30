Dr. Laurence Polsky

Calvert County Health Officer Dr. Laurence Polsky speaks at an event in this file photo.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

Calvert’s health officer noted Tuesday the county is one of the most septic-system dependent in Maryland. Dr. Laurence Polsky added that after recently experiencing an alarming turnover rate within its ranks of environmental health personnel, it’s time to take action.

The solution offered to the county commissioners are service fee adjustments designed to hold taxpayers as harmless as possible while asking residents requiring the services of environmental staff to pay more appropriate fees.


Twitter: @MartySoMdNews